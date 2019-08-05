As Expeditors Int’l Of Washington (EXPD) Shares Declined, Hendley & Co Has Decreased Position by $1.94 Million; Saia (SAIA) Shareholder Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Has Upped Stake by $717,360 as Stock Value Rose

Hendley & Co Inc decreased its stake in Expeditors Int’l Of Washington (EXPD) by 57.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendley & Co Inc sold 25,855 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 19,045 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.45M, down from 44,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendley & Co Inc who had been investing in Expeditors Int’l Of Washington for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.47% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $70.64. About 240,064 shares traded. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) has risen 2.20% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.20% the S&P500.

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc increased its stake in Saia Inc. (SAIA) by 172.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc bought 11,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.63% . The institutional investor held 18,590 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14 million, up from 6,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc who had been investing in Saia Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $76.56. About 41,938 shares traded. Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) has risen 4.02% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SAIA News: 27/03/2018 – AcelRx announces appointment of John Saia as General Counsel; 05/04/2018 – Saia to Relocate New Jersey Terminal; 27/04/2018 – Saia 1Q EPS 80c; 27/04/2018 – Saia Inc. 1Q Net Income Doubles; 27/04/2018 – SAIA 1Q REV. $393M, EST. $383.0M; 14/05/2018 – Oak Ridge Adds Saia, Exits Maximus, Cuts AO Smith: 13F; 19/04/2018 – DJ Saia Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAIA); 17/04/2018 – Saia LTL Freight Joins CargoNet Program; 27/04/2018 – SAIA 1Q EPS 80C, EST. 72C; 05/04/2018 – Cadence Aerospace Appoints Robert J. Saia as Senior Vice President, Business Development

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc, which manages about $291.11M and $252.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 26,973 shares to 51,257 shares, valued at $4.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Insulet Corp. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 3,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,591 shares, and cut its stake in Illumina Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold EXPD shares while 155 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 152.91 million shares or 2.95% less from 157.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 9,855 were reported by Summit Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 52,233 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 292,945 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. First Interstate National Bank & Trust has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.02% invested in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Fort Lp has invested 0.47% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Lenox Wealth Management Inc holds 285 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv owns 452,387 shares. Twin Tree Mngmt Lp owns 3,589 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Hbk Investments Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% or 16,467 shares. Renaissance Technologies Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). 366,812 were reported by Ajo Limited Partnership. Northstar Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 6,990 shares. Illinois-based Old Second Bank & Trust Of Aurora has invested 0.01% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Benjamin F Edwards Company owns 67 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, up 2.53% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.79 per share. EXPD’s profit will be $139.32 million for 21.80 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.25% EPS growth.

