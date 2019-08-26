As Expeditors Int’l Of Washington (EXPD) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Hendley & Co Lowered Its Position by $1.94 Million; Healthcor Management LP Lowered Its Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Holding by $1.24 Million; Market Valuation Declined

Hendley & Co Inc decreased its stake in Expeditors Int’l Of Washington (EXPD) by 57.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendley & Co Inc sold 25,855 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 19,045 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.45 million, down from 44,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendley & Co Inc who had been investing in Expeditors Int’l Of Washington for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $69.66. About 452,845 shares traded. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) has risen 2.20% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.20% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPD News: 22/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON SAYS SHIPPERS WILL NEED TO REFINE THEIR FUTURE ORDER PROJECTIONS TO ALLEVIATE SOME OF CONSTRAINTS – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q Net $135.7M; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors Reports First Quarter 2018 EPS of $0.76; 09/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS BOOSTS SEMI-ANNUAL DIV/SHR TO 45C FROM 42C, EST. 45C; 08/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON – QTRLY NET REVENUES $635.8 MLN VS $527.6 MLN; 03/04/2018 Expeditors Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Expeditors International of Washing, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXPD); 22/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC – HAVE NOT EXPERIENCED ANY MEANINGFUL LOSS DUE TO THE BAN ON RECYCLED MATERIALS IN CHINA; 08/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS 1Q EPS 76C, EST. 65C; 08/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS 1Q REV. $1.9B, EST. $1.71B

Healthcor Management Lp decreased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX) by 1.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Healthcor Management Lp sold 6,780 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The hedge fund held 338,770 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.32 million, down from 345,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Healthcor Management Lp who had been investing in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $180.61. About 359,582 shares traded. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has declined 4.47% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTX News: 11/05/2018 – VERTEX RESOURCE GROUP LTD. ANNOUNCES $70 MILLION SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITIES; 26/04/2018 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS 81c; 30/05/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS VERTEX AEROSPACE SERVICES CORPORATION TO RATING ‘B’; 26/04/2018 – VERTEX: VX-561 ONCE-DAILY TRIPLE COMBO GENERALLY WELL TOLERATED; 04/04/2018 – Q-STATE & VERTEX IN DRUG DISCOVERY PACT FOR OPTOPATCH PLATFORM; 04/05/2018 – L3’s Vertex sold for single-digit adjusted EBITDA multiple; 14/05/2018 – Fundlogic Adds Wells Fargo, Exits Cigna, Cuts Vertex: 13F; 26/04/2018 – VERTEX: VX-561 HAD MEAN IMPROVEMENTS IN PPFEV1 OF 12.2 & 11.7; 01/05/2018 – L3 SIGNS PACT TO SELL VERTEX AEROSPACE BUSINESS TO AMERICAN; 30/05/2018 – CRISPR THERAPEUTICS – CLINICAL HOLD ON IND FOR CTX001 IS PENDING THE RESOLUTION OF CERTAIN QUESTIONS TO BE PROVIDED BY FDA AS PART OF REVIEW OF IND

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold EXPD shares while 155 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 152.91 million shares or 2.95% less from 157.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.16 million are held by Jackson Square Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company. 36 are owned by Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Company. Washington Tru Bankshares holds 0.02% or 1,558 shares. Paloma Prtn Com holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) for 20,975 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 9,469 shares. Bb&T Lc reported 0.09% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.02% or 355,353 shares in its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Baldwin Brothers Ma has invested 0.02% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). 3,319 were accumulated by Capital Fund. Sheets Smith Wealth Management holds 0.67% or 41,000 shares. 10,677 were accumulated by Atria Invests Lc. Stone Ridge Asset Lc has 0.12% invested in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 33,398 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. International Group Inc Inc invested 0.02% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Sg Americas Secs Limited has 35,799 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

