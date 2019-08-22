As Expeditors International (EXPD) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder St James Investment Company Has Trimmed by $11.68 Million Its Position; Kar Auction Svcs (KAR) Holder Skytop Capital Management Boosted Its Position

St James Investment Company Llc decreased its stake in Expeditors International Inc (EXPD) by 52.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St James Investment Company Llc sold 155,775 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 142,401 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.81 million, down from 298,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St James Investment Company Llc who had been investing in Expeditors International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $70.24. About 581,271 shares traded. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) has risen 2.20% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.20% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPD News: 22/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON SAYS SHIPPERS WILL NEED TO REFINE THEIR FUTURE ORDER PROJECTIONS TO ALLEVIATE SOME OF CONSTRAINTS – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC EXPD.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70; 09/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS BOOSTS SEMI-ANNUAL DIV/SHR TO 45C FROM 42C, EST. 45C; 08/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS 1Q EPS 76C, EST. 65C; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q Effective Tax Rate 31.1%; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors Reports First Quarter 2018 EPS of $0.76; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q Rev $1.85B

Skytop Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (KAR) by 1018.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skytop Capital Management Llc bought 432,205 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.88% . The hedge fund held 474,651 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.35M, up from 42,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skytop Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Kar Auction Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $25.47. About 1.23 million shares traded. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has risen 20.97% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.97% the S&P500. Some Historical KAR News: 21/05/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 OPERATING ADJ NET INCOME PER SHARE BETWEEN $2.89 – $3.04; 20/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils ‘H’ — Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 24/04/2018 – KAR Auction Services, Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings

St James Investment Company Llc, which manages about $1.41B and $1.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in C V S Caremark Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 26,997 shares to 681,349 shares, valued at $36.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 12,043 shares in the quarter, for a total of 205,766 shares, and has risen its stake in Loews Corp (NYSE:L).

