As Expeditors International (EXPD) Share Value Declined, Shareholder St James Investment Company Has Decreased Stake by $11.68 Million; Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Maintains Stake in Bank Of Montreal (BMO)

St James Investment Company Llc decreased its stake in Expeditors International Inc (EXPD) by 52.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St James Investment Company Llc sold 155,775 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 142,401 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.81 million, down from 298,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St James Investment Company Llc who had been investing in Expeditors International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $70.91. About 256,823 shares traded. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) has risen 2.20% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.20% the S&P500.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased its stake in Bank Of Montreal (BMO) by 0.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd bought 44,087 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.85% . The institutional investor held 6.18M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $462.23M, up from 6.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Bank Of Montreal for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $70.06. About 209,753 shares traded. Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) has declined 6.24% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BMO News: 22/03/2018 – BMO US Dividend Hedged to CAD ETF Closes Below 200-Day Average; 17/05/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$17 FROM C$15; 28/05/2018 – BANK OF MONTREAL SAYS HAVE NOTIFIED AND ARE WORKING WITH RELEVANT AUTHORITIES AS CONTINUE TO ASSESS SITUATION; 05/04/2018 – BMO CEO DOESN’T HAVE PROJECTION ON HEADCOUNT; 09/05/2018 – STEP ENERGY SERVICES LTD STEP.TO : BMO RAISES TO C$15 FROM C$13; 05/04/2018 – BMO HAS BEEN TAKING CLOSER LOOK AT ORGANIZATION SINCE NOV.: CEO; 16/03/2018 – SOURCE ENERGY SERVICES LTD SHLE.TO : BMO CUTS PRICE TARGET TO C$9 FROM C$14; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE INC TXRH.O : BMO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 30/05/2018 – Bank of Montreal 2Q Rev C$5.62B; 04/05/2018 – PAINTED PONY ENERGY LTD PONY.TO : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$2.75 FROM C$2.50

St James Investment Company Llc, which manages about $1.41 billion and $1.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 73,911 shares to 827,029 shares, valued at $36.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Loews Corp (NYSE:L) by 40,275 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.02 million shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Global Inc Class C (NASDAQ:LBTYK).

