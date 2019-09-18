As Expedia Group Ord (EXPE) Share Value Rose, Everence Capital Management Increased Stake by $331,320; Goldentree Asset Management LP Trimmed Tim Participacoes S A (TSU) Stake as Stock Rose

Everence Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Expedia Group Ord (EXPE) by 88.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Everence Capital Management Inc bought 2,510 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The institutional investor held 5,362 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $713,000, up from 2,852 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Expedia Group Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $133.81. About 1.70M shares traded or 8.22% up from the average. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 09/04/2018 – Driving loyalty through customer experience is the future for travel, says research survey by Expedia Affiliate Network and Points; 04/04/2018 – Expedia Group reaches an agreement to offer Air France KLM flights without GDS surcharge; 04/04/2018 – EXPEDIA- LEISURE, CORPORATE CUSTOMERS IN EUROPEAN MARKETS WON’T BE CHARGED DISTRIBUTION SURCHARGE LEVIED ON AIR FRANCE, HOP! FLIGHTS SOURCED THROUGH GDS; 05/03/2018 Expedia® CruiseShipCenters® Announces Expansion Plans for Texas; 29/03/2018 – AllianzGI Focused Growth Adds PayPal, Exits Expedia; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS SAYS ALERTED BY EXPEDIA ABOUT CYBER ATTACK; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC – QTRLY GROSS BOOKINGS, INCLUDING HOMEAWAY, INCREASED $3.6 BILLION OR 15% YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO $27.2 BILLION; 03/04/2018 – Marriott aims to cut commissions for online agencies -CEO; 20/03/2018 – AXP: EXPEDIA SAYS SOME CUSTOMERS MAY BE EXPOSED TO CYBER ATTACK; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP 1Q 2018 LOSS PER SHARE EXCLUDING TRIVAGO 36C

Goldentree Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Tim Participacoes S A (TSU) by 35.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 675,478 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.87% . The hedge fund held 1.25 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.66M, down from 1.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldentree Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Tim Participacoes S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $14.37. About 312,979 shares traded. TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) has declined 3.60% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TSU News: 06/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS OPERATIONAL EXPENDITURES TO GROW BENEATH INFLATION; 06/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS 96 PCT OF BRAZIL URBAN POPULATION COVERED BY 4G BY 2020; 17/05/2018 – Brazilian carrier TIM Participações to pay Telecom Italia for brand use; 06/03/2018 BRAZILIAN WIRELESS CARRIER TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS 5-7 PCT GROWTH IN SERVICE REVENUE IN 2018; 09/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPACOES SAYS BOARD OKS DISTRIBUTION BRL230M; 17/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPACOES, TELECOM ITALIA IN TRADEMARK LICENSE PACT; 17/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPACOES SA TIMP3.SA : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO BRL 12 FROM BRL 8.75; RATING REDUCE; 06/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS AT LEAST 40 PCT EBITDA MARGIN BY 2020; 06/03/2018 – BRAZILIAN WIRELESS CARRIER TIM PARTICIPACOES SEES DOUBLE-DIGIT EBITDA GROWTH IN 2018; 17/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES BRAND USE AGREEMENT WITH TELECOM ITALIA IS VALID UNTIL DECEMBER 2020

More notable recent Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Battle for the Beach: Expedia vs. Booking Holdings – Motley Fool” on August 23, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Ctrip Posts Q2 Loss, Proposes Name Change – The Motley Fool” published on September 12, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Expedia (EXPE) and United Airlines (UAL) Announce Multi-Year Agreement – StreetInsider.com” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Friday Option Activity: EXPE, TRUP, LVS – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 06, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.46, from 1.57 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 46 investors sold EXPE shares while 159 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 113.03 million shares or 16.19% less from 134.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kazazian Asset Ltd Liability holds 6,200 shares. Federated Investors Pa owns 364,475 shares. Voya Mgmt Ltd Company stated it has 252,271 shares. Ajo Limited Partnership reported 432,483 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag has 237,710 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Js Cap Lc accumulated 280,000 shares. 7,376 were accumulated by Two Sigma. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust holds 0.06% or 497,803 shares in its portfolio. Sei Investments Com has invested 0.02% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). 2,500 are held by Bluestein R H Communication. Maverick Capital Ltd reported 0.08% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). California State Teachers Retirement holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 200,609 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Daiwa Securities Grp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Utd Capital Fincl Advisers Llc owns 0.11% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 124,828 shares.

Analysts await TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.24 earnings per share, down 65.71% or $0.46 from last year’s $0.7 per share. TSU’s profit will be $115.56M for 14.97 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.09% EPS growth.