As Expedia Group (EXPE) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Truenorth Boosted Stake; Mai Wealth Advisors Has Raised Its Holding in Caterpillar (CAT) as Valuation Declined

Mai Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (CAT) by 590.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mai Wealth Advisors bought 9,069 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The hedge fund held 10,605 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.45M, up from 1,536 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mai Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $133.78. About 3.70 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – ASIA/PACIFIC MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED MARCH, UP 31 PCT; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – IMPROVED PRICE REALIZATION IN 2018 EXPECTED TO BE PARTIALLY OFFSET BY MATERIAL COST INCREASES PRIMARILY DRIVEN BY HIGHER COMMODITY PRICES; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Backlog Grows as Torrid Order Pace Strains Supply; 30/04/2018 – `As Good as It Gets’ Worry Goes Beyond Caterpillar: Markets Live; 04/05/2018 – Caterpillar: Finance Services Division Vice Pres Joe Creed Named Interim CFO; 04/05/2018 – Caterpillar Names National Grid Executive as New CFO; 06/04/2018 – License: JLG Unveils Hungry Caterpillar Subscription App; 04/05/2018 – Caterpillar names National Grid’s Andrew Bonfield as CFO; 26/04/2018 – Caterpillar’s Caution Finds an Echo in Asia in Komatsu’s Outlook; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR ROLLING 3-MOS APRIL MACHINE SALES N.A. UP 25%

Truenorth Inc increased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) by 39.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Truenorth Inc bought 5,449 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The institutional investor held 19,180 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.55M, up from 13,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Truenorth Inc who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $132.3. About 1.07M shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 27/04/2018 – Expedia CEO on Growth Strategy, HomeAway and Bookings (Video); 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA 1Q REV. $2.5B, EST. $2.44B; 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 46c; 12/04/2018 – Celebrate King’s Day like a True Dutchman with Expedia.co.uk; 23/05/2018 – Expedia Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 5; 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Rev $2.51B; 26/03/2018 – Rubicon Certified as a Great Place to Work®; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.91; 26/04/2018 – HILTON CEO SAYS THERE WOULD BE MORE INVESTMENT AND ACTIVITY IN THE AREA OF CONTINUING TO BUILD MORE DIRECT RELATIONSHIPS WITH HILTON’S CUSTOMERS; 10/04/2018 – Booking.com and Expedia are becoming more competitive against Airbnb and increasing their non-hotel portfolios

Mai Wealth Advisors, which manages about $3.54 billion and $2.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V) by 3,952 shares to 103,518 shares, valued at $17.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7,863 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,436 shares, and cut its stake in Lonza Group Ltd.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 62 investors sold CAT shares while 429 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 350 raised stakes. 353.49 million shares or 3.33% less from 365.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Westpac Bk Corp holds 95,091 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Amer Group Incorporated owns 223,132 shares. Macroview Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 30 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Tortoise Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 185 shares. Markel holds 0.58% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 278,000 shares. Baxter Bros accumulated 1,955 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt reported 33,573 shares stake. Fort Point Cap Limited Liability Company holds 0.24% or 4,457 shares in its portfolio. Amalgamated Bancshares holds 79,505 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt reported 19,403 shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc holds 1.54% or 21,739 shares in its portfolio. Verition Fund Management Limited Liability invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Rampart Invest Mngmt Limited Liability owns 31,355 shares or 0.5% of their US portfolio. Wesbanco Savings Bank reported 11,924 shares. Federated Pa holds 160,620 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

Truenorth Inc, which manages about $406.36M and $267.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,056 shares to 2,978 shares, valued at $1.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 3,331 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,933 shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).