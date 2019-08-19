As Expedia Group (EXPE) Valuation Rose, Marco Investment Management Has Lifted Stake; As Starbucks (SBUX) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Fruth Investment Management Has Cut Its Stake by $451,400

Fruth Investment Management decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 6.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fruth Investment Management sold 6,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 88,299 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.56M, down from 94,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fruth Investment Management who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $96.53. About 477,713 shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS TO FOCUS ON DIGITAL, CHINA, AND RESERVE STORES; 07/05/2018 – Nestle to pay Starbucks $7.15 bln in global coffee alliance; 15/05/2018 – Hive Launches Industry-First Predictive Analytics to Eliminate Stressful, Reactive Work; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE CEO: OVERLAP OF SOME BUSINESSES WITH STARBUCKS TOLERATED; 08/05/2018 – Stevens Capital Adds Home Depot, Exits Starbucks, Cuts Nike: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Starbucks Turns to Top California Court to Axe `Trifling’ Claims; 02/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO: Companies need to step in to help feed families hurt by budget cuts; 23/05/2018 – Starbucks’s mobile payments system is so popular in the U.S., it has more users than Apple’s or Google’s. Via @ranimolla:; 07/03/2018 – Starbucks Announces Partnership with Malala Fund in a Global Commitment to Advance Education and Economic Opportunities for; 23/05/2018 – Pay for anything, anywhere without a QR code, Apple Pay or Starbucks app #disruptor50

Marco Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) by 16.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marco Investment Management Llc bought 2,927 shares as the company's stock rose 3.05% . The institutional investor held 20,667 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46M, up from 17,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marco Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $129.8. About 279,953 shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500.

More notable recent Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Expedia (EXPE) Down 9.5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq" on June 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Expedia: A 10-Year, Full-Cycle Analysis – Seeking Alpha" published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "Expedia Earnings: EXPE Stock Jumps on Q4 Beat – Nasdaq" on February 08, 2019. More interesting news about Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: "Is Expedia (EXPE) a Great Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq" published on July 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com's news article titled: "Expedia (EXPE) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why – Nasdaq" with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold EXPE shares while 140 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 134.86 million shares or 20.70% more from 111.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gam Ag owns 0.03% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 6,109 shares. The Korea-based Korea Invest Corporation has invested 0% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Vident Invest Advisory Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Westpac Bk Corporation has 48,603 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wellington Management Gru Llp holds 6.10 million shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt holds 7,309 shares. Point72 Asset Limited Partnership reported 7,135 shares stake. Highstreet Asset Mngmt Incorporated, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 4,832 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 1,443 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Bk has 0.05% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Alabama-based Weiss Multi has invested 0.12% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). New Jersey-based Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.08% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Com reported 0.09% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). 176,247 are owned by Envestnet Asset Mgmt Incorporated. Tower Bridge Advsr stated it has 16,125 shares.

Marco Investment Management Llc, which manages about $888.82 million and $538.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,400 shares to 4,775 shares, valued at $1.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 8,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,500 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 34.48 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.