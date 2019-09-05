As Expedia Group (EXPE) Valuation Rose, Cypress Capital Group Boosted Its Holding by $2.63 Million; Zoetis (ZTS) Holder Banbury Partners Trimmed Its Stake by $10.23 Million as Stock Value Rose

Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) by 192.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Group bought 22,286 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The institutional investor held 33,886 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.03 million, up from 11,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Group who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $130.73. About 114,787 shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 07/03/2018 – Manu Close-Up: Expedia Taps AIG Travel as Global Travel Insurance Provider; 10/04/2018 – Booking.com and Expedia are becoming more competitive against Airbnb and increasing their non-hotel portfolios; 27/04/2018 – Expedia to Spend More on Social Media Ads Despite Facebook Woes; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC EXPE.O – QTRLY REVENUE $2,311 MLN VS $2,008 MLN LAST YEAR; 07/03/2018 – LEXEA:COURTNEE CHUN ELECTED TO EXPE BRD PURSUANT TO HOLDER PACT; 15/05/2018 – Eurowings to expand online presence in bid to drive sales; 26/03/2018 – ‘Expedia Group Reflects Global Focus, Strength of Multi-Brand Travel Portfolio’; 26/03/2018 – EXPEDIA, REPORTS NAME CHANGE TO EXPEDIA GROUP,; 04/04/2018 – Expedia Group reaches an agreement to offer Air France KLM flights without GDS surcharge; 04/04/2018 – EXPEDIA- LEISURE, CORPORATE CUSTOMERS IN EUROPEAN MARKETS WON’T BE CHARGED DISTRIBUTION SURCHARGE LEVIED ON AIR FRANCE, HOP! FLIGHTS SOURCED THROUGH GDS

Banbury Partners Llc decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 31.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banbury Partners Llc sold 102,330 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 221,678 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.32 million, down from 324,008 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banbury Partners Llc who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $128.23. About 102,084 shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 15/05/2018 – ANATARA REPORTS EXCLUSIVE GLOBAL LICENSE PACT WITH ZOETIS; 25/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $89; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis Backs FY Adj EPS $2.96-Adj EPS $3.10; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS FOR ABOUT $2B; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis First-Quarter Profit Benefits From Tax Changes; Backs 2018 Guidance; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis To Acquire Abaxis, A Leading Global Provider Of Veterinary Point-of-Care Diagnostic Instruments; 16/05/2018 – ABAXIS – DEAL AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES THAT TERMINATION FEE OF $120 MLN MAY BE PAYABLE BY ZOETIS TO THE COMPANY UNDER OTHER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES; 15/05/2018 – ANATARA IN DETACH LICENSE PACT WITH ZOETIS; 06/04/2018 – Lilly set to collect initial Elanco bids –; 01/05/2018 – Forbes Names Zoetis One of America’s Best Employers for Third Year in a Row

Cypress Capital Group, which manages about $45.36 million and $488.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 8,365 shares to 86,038 shares, valued at $4.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (IJR) by 4,333 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,573 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (SUB).

Analysts await Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.89 earnings per share, up 7.23% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.83 per share. ZTS’s profit will be $425.02M for 36.02 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by Zoetis Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.11% negative EPS growth.

Banbury Partners Llc, which manages about $132.90 million and $345.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (NYSE:FICO) by 4,428 shares to 124,404 shares, valued at $33.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

