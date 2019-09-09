As Expedia Group (EXPE) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Golub Group Trimmed Position; Ruffer Llp Has Raised Its Drdgold Limited (DRD) Holding by $1.18 Million

Ruffer Llp increased its stake in Drdgold Limited (DRD) by 18.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ruffer Llp bought 592,312 shares as the company’s stock rose 60.53% . The institutional investor held 3.71 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.43 million, up from 3.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ruffer Llp who had been investing in Drdgold Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $291.37 million market cap company. The stock decreased 6.39% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $3.81. About 270,551 shares traded or 67.50% up from the average. DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) has risen 18.68% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.68% the S&P500. Some Historical DRD News: 28/03/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER SGLJ.J – SIBANYE-STILLWATER TRANSACTION WAS APPROVED THROUGH PASSING OF ALL REQUIRED RESOLUTIONS BY DRDGOLD SHAREHOLDERS; 28/03/2018 – JSE: SGL – DRDGOLD SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE THE TRANSACTION WITH SIBANYE-STILLWATER; 28/03/2018 DRDGOLD SEES CONDITIONS OF SIBANYE DEAL BEING MET DURING 2Q; 29/05/2018 – DRDGOLD SAYS JSE, NYSE LISTINGS REMAIN UNAFFECTED; 29/05/2018 – DRDGOLD SEEKS TERMINATION OF LISTING ON EURONEXT; 29/05/2018 – DRDGOLD SAYS TERMINATION OF EURONEXT LISTING EFFECTIVE MAY 30; 06/04/2018 – DRDGOLD LTD – TRP HAS GRANTED TRP WAIVER RULING RELATED TO SIBANYE-STILLWATER DEAL; 06/04/2018 – JSE: DRD – TRP RULING ON THE WAIVER OF THE MANDATORY OFFER; 28/03/2018 – SIBANYE DRDGOLD APPROVE TRANSACTION W/ SIBANYE-STILLWATER; 28/03/2018 – Shareholders in South Africa’s DRDGOLD back Sibanye-Stillwater assets plan

Golub Group Llc decreased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) by 1.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golub Group Llc sold 2,966 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The institutional investor held 262,892 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.28M, down from 265,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golub Group Llc who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $131.21. About 1.72M shares traded or 9.29% up from the average. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – CYBER ATTACK WAS NOT AN ATTACK ON, AND DID NOT COMPROMISE, AMERICAN EXPRESS GLOBAL BUSINESS TRAVEL OR AMERICAN EXPRESS PLATFORMS; 27/04/2018 – Expedia to Spend More on Social Media Ads Despite Facebook Woes; 11/04/2018 – VANCOUVER ALSO TALKING TO EXPEDIA, TRIPADVISOR ON HOME SHARING; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA 1Q ADJ EBITDA $124B, EST. $116.4M; 03/04/2018 – Marriott aims to cut commissions for online agencies -CEO; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 36C, EST. LOSS/SHR 48C; 27/04/2018 – EXPEDIA INC EXPE.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $137 FROM $133; 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Rev $2.51B; 09/04/2018 – Driving loyalty through customer experience is the future for travel, says research survey by Expedia Affiliate Network and Poi; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC EXPE.O – QTRLY ROOM NIGHT GROWTH 15 PCT VS 12 PCT LAST YEAR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.53, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold DRD shares while 4 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 6.64 million shares or 17.20% less from 8.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 800 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn reported 2,001 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag holds 103,400 shares. Jane Street Grp Inc Ltd Llc stated it has 415,672 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 4 shares. Citigroup Inc accumulated 7,900 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase Company has 0% invested in DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD). Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp stated it has 15,569 shares. Barclays Plc owns 1,636 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Com reported 0% in DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD). Bluecrest Limited reported 110,036 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Hrt Financial Ltd Liability has 18,843 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ruffer Llp holds 3.71M shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Paloma Prtnrs Co has 0.01% invested in DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD). 1.28M were accumulated by Renaissance Technology.

Ruffer Llp, which manages about $3.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 24,768 shares to 84,709 shares, valued at $16.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cleveland Cliffs Inc by 2.20 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17.50M shares, and cut its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX).

More notable recent DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “30 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on June 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “DRDGold: Assessing The Share Buyback Effort – Seeking Alpha” published on June 10, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Managed To Breach 52-Week Highs Wednesday Morning – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Set New 52-Week Highs Thursday – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AUY, HL among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold EXPE shares while 140 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 134.86 million shares or 20.70% more from 111.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Scotia reported 0.01% stake. 154,478 were accumulated by Aqr Capital Management Ltd Liability. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 957 shares. Guardian Life Ins Of America invested in 0.01% or 337 shares. Norinchukin Savings Bank The invested in 0.03% or 22,574 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Company owns 0.04% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 44,621 shares. Eqis Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Moreover, Boston Advsrs Limited Co has 0.34% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 56,082 shares. Palisade Capital Mngmt Llc Nj reported 8,556 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Qci Asset Mngmt Incorporated New York holds 0% or 40 shares in its portfolio. 1832 Asset Management Limited Partnership has 0.17% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 415,911 shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn invested in 1.25% or 441,497 shares. Alta Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.91% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Duncker Streett And Company holds 0.1% or 3,670 shares in its portfolio. Fernwood Inv Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 1,725 shares.

Analysts await Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.56 earnings per share, up 5.95% or $0.20 from last year’s $3.36 per share. EXPE’s profit will be $515.16 million for 9.21 P/E if the $3.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Expedia Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 142.18% EPS growth.

More notable recent Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Does Expedia Differ From Booking.com? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: HPQ, EXPE, FL – Nasdaq” published on February 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Expedia (EXPE) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Semtech (SMTC) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 06, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 05, 2019.