As Expedia Group (EXPE) Stock Value Rose, Marco Investment Management Has Upped Holding; As Amerco (UHAL) Share Value Rose, Wilen Investment Management Has Lowered Its Stake

Wilen Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Amerco (UHAL) by 2.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilen Investment Management Corp sold 890 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.77% . The institutional investor held 35,791 shares of the rental and leasing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.06M, down from 36,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilen Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Amerco for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $6.46 during the last trading session, reaching $357.51. About 55,451 shares traded or 0.32% up from the average. AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) has risen 4.69% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.69% the S&P500. Some Historical UHAL News: 12/03/2018 – AMERCO REPORTS SPECIAL CASH DIV OF $0.50/SHR; 09/05/2018 – Yacktman Adds Amerco, Cuts Cisco, Buys More Reading: 13F; 16/04/2018 – U-Haul Relief Assistance for Flood Victims in Toledo, OH and Monroe, Ml; 30/05/2018 – AMERCO 4Q EPS 56C; 30/05/2018 – AMERCO 4Q REV. $757.6M; 17/05/2018 – Adaptive Reuse: U-Haul Repurposing Vacant Kmart for Self-Storage in Shawnee; 27/03/2018 – U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Self-Storage to St. Louis Flood Victims; 30/05/2018 – AMERCO QTRLY CONSOLIDATED REVENUE $757.6 MLN VS $709.4 MLN; 30/03/2018 – U-Haul Reveals Plans for Former Hardie-Tynes Co. in Birmingham; 12/03/2018 – AMERCO Announces Special Cash Dividend

Marco Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) by 16.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marco Investment Management Llc bought 2,927 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The institutional investor held 20,667 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46M, up from 17,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marco Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $2.85 during the last trading session, reaching $131.55. About 1.39 million shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 10/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns Aaa underlying; Aa1 enhanced to Bellevue S.D. 405 (King County), WA’s GO bonds; 04/04/2018 – EXPEDIA- LEISURE, CORPORATE CUSTOMERS IN EUROPEAN MARKETS WON’T BE CHARGED DISTRIBUTION SURCHARGE LEVIED ON AIR FRANCE, HOP! FLIGHTS SOURCED THROUGH GDS; 03/04/2018 – Marriott aims to cut commissions for online agencies -CEO; 26/04/2018 – Expedia Delivers Sales Beat — Earnings Review; 27/04/2018 – Expedia CEO on Growth Strategy, HomeAway and Bookings (Video); 09/04/2018 – Driving loyalty through customer experience is the future for travel, says research survey by Expedia Affiliate Network and Poi; 04/04/2018 – Expedia Group reaches an agreement to offer Air France KLM flights without GDS surcharge; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY ADJ SHR LOSS $0.36; 26/04/2018 – Expedia takes off after earnings; 03/04/2018 – MARRIOTT COULD CUT COMMISSIONS IT PAYS TO THE OTAS, INCLUDING EXPEDIA AND BOOKINGS HOLDINGS, STARTING LATER THIS YEAR – CEO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold EXPE shares while 140 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 134.86 million shares or 20.70% more from 111.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Asset Mngmt Com Limited has invested 0.03% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Fiera Capital Corporation holds 9,335 shares. Brown Cap Management Limited Liability reported 0.01% stake. Sun Life Financial Inc accumulated 200 shares. Mason Street Advsr Llc accumulated 0.04% or 16,680 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Company accumulated 4,090 shares. Strs Ohio has 7,511 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 436,493 were reported by Neuberger Berman Group Incorporated Ltd Company. Wellington Mngmt Grp Ltd Liability Partnership reported 6.10M shares. Moreover, Marco Invest Ltd Liability Corp has 0.46% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Oppenheimer & Inc owns 9,497 shares. Michigan-based Ls Advisors Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Kbc Nv owns 53,803 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv invested in 0.01% or 75,051 shares. Goldman Sachs Group owns 1.26 million shares.

More notable recent Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Things Trivago Management Wants You to Know – Nasdaq” on February 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 21, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Does Expedia Differ From Booking.com? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Booking Holdings and Expedia Are Both Growing Steadily, But In Very Different Ways – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Expedia declares $0.34 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Marco Investment Management Llc, which manages about $888.82 million and $538.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,900 shares to 29,930 shares, valued at $4.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 12,620 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 367,520 shares, and cut its stake in Mosaic Co New (NYSE:MOS).

Analysts await AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $9.08 earnings per share, up 8.74% or $0.73 from last year’s $8.35 per share. UHAL’s profit will be $178.04 million for 9.84 P/E if the $9.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.76 actual earnings per share reported by AMERCO for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 34.32% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold UHAL shares while 61 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 7.10 million shares or 10.59% less from 7.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluemountain Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 1 shares. 3,751 were accumulated by Tobam. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Co reported 1,263 shares. Wilen Mngmt Corporation has 35,791 shares for 9.93% of their portfolio. Moreover, Reinhart Incorporated has 3.23% invested in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 1,378 shares. Diversified Strategies holds 0.24% of its portfolio in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) for 690 shares. Moreover, Ajo LP has 0% invested in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) for 2,578 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd holds 0.31% or 456,743 shares in its portfolio. Robotti Robert reported 2,600 shares. Mackenzie Fincl invested in 0.01% or 8,608 shares. Alliancebernstein LP owns 5,389 shares. Greenleaf stated it has 1,519 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Amp Cap Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) for 1,839 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt reported 7,765 shares stake.

More notable recent AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) news were published by: Insurancenewsnet.com which released: “AMERCO to Participate in CL King’s Best Ideas Conference 2019 – Insurance News Net” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Use Debt To Deliver Its ROE Of 10%? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “AM Best Revises Outlooks to Positive for Repwest Insurance Company – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Shareholders Should Look Hard At AMERCOâ€™s (NASDAQ:UHAL) 5.7% Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “U-Haul Parent Amerco: Investors Lose Patience As Shares Go Nowhere – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.