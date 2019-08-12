As Expedia Group (EXPE) Stock Value Rose, Marco Investment Management Has Lifted Its Holding; As Manulife Finl (MFC) Shares Declined, Bell State Bank & Trust Has Boosted Its Holding

Bell State Bank & Trust increased its stake in Manulife Finl Corp (MFC) by 35.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bell State Bank & Trust bought 42,113 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.26% . The institutional investor held 159,511 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.70M, up from 117,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bell State Bank & Trust who had been investing in Manulife Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $16.77. About 1.53 million shares traded. Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) has declined 1.36% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical MFC News: 08/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS MANULIFE FINL CORP’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 10/05/2018 – Manulife’s Megan Greene on BOE Monetary Policy (Video); 12/04/2018 – MANULIFE US REIT: PURCHASE OF PROPERTIES IN U.S. FOR US$387.0M; 12/04/2018 – MANULIFE US REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – DBS TRUSTEE LTD HAS ESTABLISHED A US$1 BLN MULTICURRENCY DEBT ISSUANCE PROGRAMME; 10/05/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to Manulife Financial Corporation’s Subordinated Debentures Offering; 11/04/2018 – MANULIFE REPORTS EMBEDDED VALUE OF $49.2B AT END OF 2017; 30/05/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Manulife Us Reit; 24/04/2018 – Manulife’s Megan Greene Is Not Worried About a 3% U.S. 10-Year Yield (Video); 10/05/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to Manulife Financial Corporation’s Subordinated Debentures Offering; 07/05/2018 – Manulife Financial Plans to Issue $600 Million Debentures Due 2028

Marco Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) by 16.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marco Investment Management Llc bought 2,927 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The institutional investor held 20,667 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46M, up from 17,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marco Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $128.92. About 1.13M shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 12/04/2018 – Expedia Group to Webcast First Quarter 2018 Results on April 26, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Rev $2.51B; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – CYBER ATTACK WAS NOT AN ATTACK ON, AND DID NOT COMPROMISE, AMERICAN EXPRESS GLOBAL BUSINESS TRAVEL OR AMERICAN EXPRESS PLATFORMS; 10/04/2018 – Booking.com and Expedia are becoming more competitive against Airbnb and increasing their non-hotel portfolios; 15/05/2018 – Eurowings to expand online presence in bid to drive sales; 05/04/2018 – Shep Announces New Addition to 2018 Board of Directors; 29/03/2018 – AllianzGI Focused Growth Adds PayPal, Exits Expedia; 26/04/2018 – Expedia Delivers Sales Beat — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY ADJ SHR LOSS, EXCLUDING TRIVAGO, $0.36; 07/03/2018 – LEXEA:COURTNEE CHUN ELECTED TO EXPE BRD PURSUANT TO HOLDER PACT

Bell State Bank & Trust, which manages about $373.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 17,349 shares to 59,575 shares, valued at $3.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1,640 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,747 shares, and cut its stake in Welltower Inc.

Marco Investment Management Llc, which manages about $888.82 million and $538.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 5,156 shares to 49,670 shares, valued at $5.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,775 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold EXPE shares while 140 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 134.86 million shares or 20.70% more from 111.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comm National Bank & Trust has invested 0% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund invested in 0.02% or 12,639 shares. The Sweden-based Nordea Investment Management has invested 0.01% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). 25,840 are held by Natixis Advsrs Lp. Piedmont Investment Advsrs stated it has 0.05% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Raymond James Svcs Advisors Incorporated holds 0.01% or 10,771 shares. Nomura holds 0.17% or 328,946 shares. Omers Administration stated it has 0.08% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Colony Gru Llc accumulated 28,458 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Texas Yale Corporation holds 0.04% or 8,260 shares. Korea Inv accumulated 0% or 4,400 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 197,863 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Management Limited Liability stated it has 17,281 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Weiss Multi reported 39,000 shares. Adage Capital Group Inc Llc invested in 0.04% or 147,200 shares.