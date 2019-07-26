As Expedia Group (EXPE) Stock Value Declined, Wallace Capital Management Lowered Its Position by $3.22 Million; As Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Riverpark Advisors Lowered Position by $496,248

Riverpark Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 5.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Advisors Llc sold 1,426 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,346 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.84M, down from 26,772 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $354.62. About 405,795 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 37.91% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.48% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 30/04/2018 – ULTA 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit; 20/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 8.8%; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES 2018 COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY 6% TO 8%; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – COMPANY APPROVES NEW SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION OF $625 MLN; 09/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta Beauty, Inc; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Sees 1Q EPS $2.43-EPS $2.48; 23/03/2018 – The New League: Ulta Beauty’s Masstige Players; 21/03/2018 – RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Ulta Beauty, Inc; 07/05/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC ULTA.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $244 FROM $215

Wallace Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) by 11.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallace Capital Management Inc sold 27,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.53% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 207,454 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.69M, down from 234,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $138.21. About 2.09 million shares traded or 32.46% up from the average. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has risen 3.93% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.50% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 26/04/2018 – HILTON CEO SAYS SPENT A HUGE AMOUNT OF TIME OVER THE LAST FEW YEARS LOOKING AT THE HOME-SHARING SPACE; SAYS HAVE DECIDED TO NOT GET INTO IT AS OF NOW, BUT COULD CONSIDER THAT IN FUTURE; 26/04/2018 – EU moves to regulate tech giants’ business practices; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC EXPE.O – QTRLY REVENUE $2,311 MLN VS $2,008 MLN LAST YEAR; 31/05/2018 – Top Ford Executive Tapped for Key Speaking Role at Women in Automotive Conference; 27/04/2018 – Expedia: Wait in Line, or All Aboard? — Barrons.com; 20/03/2018 – EXPE: Orbitz identified and remediated data breach, in which personal user information was accessed; 07/03/2018 – Manu Close-Up: Expedia Taps AIG Travel as Global Travel Insurance Provider; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP 1Q 2018 LOSS PER SHARE EXCLUDING TRIVAGO 36C; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS SAYS ALERTED BY EXPEDIA ABOUT CYBER ATTACK; 23/05/2018 – Expedia Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 5

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold ULTA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 49.65 million shares or 8.41% less from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Co Of Vermont has 0% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 15 shares. Principal Group invested in 0.03% or 87,324 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board reported 147,009 shares stake. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 62,413 shares. Sit Investment Assocs Incorporated accumulated 33,005 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Fiduciary Trust Com accumulated 24,034 shares. Concorde Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 2,153 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 859 shares. Captrust Financial Advsrs stated it has 657 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv owns 0.03% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 47,481 shares. Gillespie Robinson Grimm stated it has 3.22% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). 205,827 were reported by Blair William And Il. Synovus Fincl Corp reported 17,705 shares. Cibc Ww Corp holds 7,462 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 27,093 were accumulated by Jag Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company.

Riverpark Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.88B and $230.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,921 shares to 15,583 shares, valued at $3.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Interxion Holding N.V (NYSE:INXN) by 13,271 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,528 shares, and has risen its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc.

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $2.79 earnings per share, up 13.41% or $0.33 from last year’s $2.46 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $163.09 million for 31.78 P/E if the $2.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual earnings per share reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.42% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold EXPE shares while 140 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 134.86 million shares or 20.70% more from 111.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 232,047 shares. Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.01% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Moreover, Scotia Capital has 0.01% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Kbc Group Nv reported 53,803 shares stake. 12,555 were accumulated by Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Cs Mckee LP owns 173,430 shares for 1.81% of their portfolio. Tower Research Cap Llc (Trc) owns 0.03% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 3,737 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag reported 40,748 shares. Bamco Incorporated Ny reported 381,428 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Moreover, Optimum Inv has 0.44% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). San Francisco Sentry Inv Gp (Ca) holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 591 shares. Guardian Cap LP holds 0% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 1,900 shares. Numerixs Invest holds 0.24% or 15,100 shares in its portfolio. Seizert Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.72% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 135,250 shares. Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd Co, United Kingdom-based fund reported 100,718 shares.

Wallace Capital Management Inc, which manages about $662.24M and $723.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dufry Ag by 41,235 shares to 99,116 shares, valued at $10.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 20,054 shares in the quarter, for a total of 254,419 shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Expedia Hldgs Inc.