As Expedia Group (EXPE) Stock Rose, Daiwa Securities Group Has Trimmed Stake; As Renewable Energy Group (REGI) Shares Declined, Shareholder Towle & Co Has Lowered Holding

Daiwa Securities Group Inc decreased its stake in Expedia Group (EXPE) by 51.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc sold 9,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The institutional investor held 8,814 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05 million, down from 18,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc who had been investing in Expedia Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $130.17. About 1.61M shares traded or 1.84% up from the average. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 10/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Travel industry eyes blockchain potential for fees, delays, lost bags; 13/04/2018 – Calamos Adds Humana, Exits Expedia, Cuts Wells Fargo: 13F; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns Aaa underlying; Aa1 enhanced to Bellevue S.D. 405 (King County), WA’s GO bonds; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.91; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC EXPE.O – QTRLY REVENUE $2,311 MLN VS $2,008 MLN LAST YEAR; 27/04/2018 – Expedia CEO on Growth Strategy, HomeAway and Bookings (Video); 14/03/2018 – European Vacation Rental Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are 9flats, Airbnb, Expedia & FlipKey – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 05/03/2018 Expedia® CruiseShipCenters® Announces Expansion Plans for Texas; 05/04/2018 – Shep Announces New Addition to 2018 Board of Directors; 07/03/2018 – EXPEDIA HOLDER LIBERTY EXPEDIA HOLDINGS REPORTS 19.4% STAKE

Towle & Co decreased its stake in Renewable Energy Group Inc (REGI) by 47.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towle & Co sold 493,459 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.07% . The institutional investor held 555,219 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.19M, down from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towle & Co who had been investing in Renewable Energy Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $566.92 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.94% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $15.07. About 1.25M shares traded or 59.63% up from the average. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) has declined 19.35% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.35% the S&P500. Some Historical REGI News: 16/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Names Todd Samuels as Accounting Chief; 03/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group 1Q EPS $5.30; 17/05/2018 – RANDY HOWARD, RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP CEO, SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW; 15/03/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Names Debora Frodl, James C. Borel to Board; 08/03/2018 – RENEWABLE ENERGY 4Q REV. $577.3M, EST. $504.0M; 10/05/2018 – Renewable Energy at BMO Farm to Market Conference May 17; 12/03/2018 – Regi U.S., Inc. Files Patent for Increased Refrigeration Cycle Efficiency by Using RadMax Two-Phase Expander and Compressor; 10/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Completes $32 Million Ralston Biodiesel Expansion; 03/05/2018 – RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP INC – QTRLY 135 MLN GALLONS SOLD, UP 11% Y/Y; 08/03/2018 – RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP – SOLD 152.8 MLN TOTAL GALLONS OF FUEL IN QTR, DOWN 1.9 PCT

Analysts await Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.06 earnings per share, down 88.68% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.53 per share. REGI’s profit will be $2.26M for 62.79 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $-1.51 actual earnings per share reported by Renewable Energy Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -103.97% EPS growth.

Towle & Co, which manages about $544.94M and $879.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Propetro Hldg Corp by 36,996 shares to 1.53 million shares, valued at $34.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N by 25,527 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.58M shares, and has risen its stake in Adient Plc.

Analysts await Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.56 earnings per share, up 5.95% or $0.20 from last year’s $3.36 per share. EXPE’s profit will be $515.17 million for 9.14 P/E if the $3.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Expedia Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 142.18% EPS growth.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, which manages about $11.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Sys (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 65,187 shares to 299,550 shares, valued at $16.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) by 40,946 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,786 shares, and has risen its stake in Tripadvisor (Prn) (NASDAQ:TRIP).