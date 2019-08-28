As Expedia Group (EXPE) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Gradient Investments Raised Its Position; As Jabil (JBL) Stock Value Rose, Convergence Investment Partners Lifted Position

Gradient Investments Llc increased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) by 30320% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gradient Investments Llc bought 4,548 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The institutional investor held 4,563 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $543,000, up from 15 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gradient Investments Llc who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $129.38. About 813,603 shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 10/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns Aaa underlying; Aa1 enhanced to Bellevue S.D. 405 (King County), WA’s GO bonds; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 36C, EST. LOSS/SHR 48C; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC – QTRLY REVENUE EXCLUDING TRIVAGO WAS $2.3 BILLION, AN INCREASE OF 15% COMPARED TO THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2017; 04/04/2018 – Expedia Group reaches an agreement to offer Air France KLM flights without GDS surcharge; 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Rev $2.51B; 27/04/2018 – EXPEDIA INC EXPE.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $137 FROM $133; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS SAYS ALERTED BY EXPEDIA ABOUT CYBER ATTACK; 13/04/2018 – Calamos Adds Humana, Exits Expedia, Cuts Wells Fargo: 13F; 20/04/2018 – DJ Expedia Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXPE); 10/04/2018 – Booking.com and Expedia are becoming more competitive against Airbnb and increasing their non-hotel portfolios

Convergence Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Jabil Inc (JBL) by 143.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Convergence Investment Partners Llc bought 16,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.41% . The institutional investor held 27,295 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $726,000, up from 11,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Convergence Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Jabil Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.00B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $26.18. About 856,176 shares traded. Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) has risen 10.13% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.13% the S&P500. Some Historical JBL News: 22/03/2018 – BAYLIN TECHNOLOGIES SIGNS MANUFACTURING SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH JABIL; 22/03/2018 – GOPRO & JABIL REPORT GLOBAL TECHNOLOGY & EQUIPMENT LICENSE; 23/05/2018 – Jabil Expands in Israel with the Opening of Optics Technology Innovation Center; 30/05/2018 – Jabil Joins New Amazon Dash Replenishment Service Providers Program; 15/03/2018 – Jabil Targeting Adjusted EPS of About $2.60 for Fiscal Yea; 24/04/2018 – HP 3D Printing Drives Distributed Design, Manufacturing and Supply Chain Transformation With Jabil and Forecast 3D; 24/04/2018 – Jabil Chief Financial Officer Forbes Alexander to Retire, Effective Aug. 31; 15/03/2018 – Jabil 2Q Net $37.3M; 22/03/2018 – BAYLIN TECHNOLOGIES IN MANUFACTURING SERVICES PACT WITH JABIL; 23/05/2018 – Jabil Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Gradient Investments Llc, which manages about $696.72M and $1.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 24,807 shares to 163,414 shares, valued at $8.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Index Shs Fds (EDIV) by 12,202 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 116,066 shares, and cut its stake in Bank N S Halifax (NYSE:BNS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold EXPE shares while 140 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 134.86 million shares or 20.70% more from 111.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin Res accumulated 659,676 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 13,780 are owned by Global Endowment Management Ltd Partnership. Highstreet Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.03% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). The Illinois-based Northern has invested 0.04% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.04% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Eqis Capital owns 9,230 shares. Cibc World has 0% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Limited owns 8,881 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer & has invested 0.03% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Banque Pictet Cie Sa reported 50,835 shares. Bankshares Of Mellon Corporation holds 966,735 shares. American Tx has 35,460 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. First Personal Services holds 0.01% or 204 shares. Amica Mutual Insur reported 4,129 shares. Cibc World invested in 15,483 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

