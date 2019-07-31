As Expedia Group (EXPE) Stock Price Declined, Wallace Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake by $3.22 Million; Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa Holding in Plantronics (PLT) Has Raised as Stock Price Rose

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa increased its stake in Plantronics Inc (PLT) by 1119.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa bought 6,414 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,987 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $322.17M, up from 573 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa who had been investing in Plantronics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $38.93. About 97,211 shares traded. Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) has declined 29.47% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.90% the S&P500. Some Historical PLT News: 01/05/2018 – Plantronics 4Q Rev $216.1M; 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS REAFFIRMS FINL OUTLOOK; 01/05/2018 – PLANTRONICS INTRODUCES PLANTRONICS PARTNER PROGRAM; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Confirms Plantronics Ba2 Rating; Outlook Revised To Negative; 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS INC – EXPECT $75 MLN IN ANNUAL RUN-RATE COST SYNERGIES WITHIN 12 MONTHS OF TRANSACTION CLOSE; 11/05/2018 – PLANTRONICS’S OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 10/05/2018 – Plantronics Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 28/03/2018 – Plantronics To Acquire Polycom For $2 Billion; 28/03/2018 – Plantronics Expects $75M in Annual Run-Rate Cost Synergies Within 12 Months of Transaction Close; 29/03/2018 – S&PGR: Plantronics Rtgs On Watch Neg On Polycom Buy Plan

Wallace Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) by 11.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallace Capital Management Inc sold 27,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.53% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 207,454 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.69M, down from 234,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $133.97. About 1.28M shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has risen 3.93% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.50% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 26/04/2018 – Expedia takes off after earnings; 31/05/2018 – Top Ford Executive Tapped for Key Speaking Role at Women in Automotive Conference; 10/04/2018 – Booking.com and Expedia are becoming more competitive against Airbnb and increasing their non-hotel portfolios; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC – QTRLY REVENUE EXCLUDING TRIVAGO WAS $2.3 BILLION, AN INCREASE OF 15% COMPARED TO THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2017; 07/03/2018 – Manu Close-Up: Expedia Taps AIG Travel as Global Travel Insurance Provider; 26/04/2018 – Expedia Delivers Sales Beat — Earnings Review; 07/03/2018 – EXPEDIA HOLDER LIBERTY EXPEDIA HOLDINGS REPORTS 19.4% STAKE; 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Loss $149M; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 36C, EST. LOSS/SHR 48C; 26/03/2018 – EXPEDIA, REPORTS NAME CHANGE TO EXPEDIA GROUP,

Since February 12, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $238,631 activity. DEXHEIMER BRIAN S bought $165,086 worth of Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) on Tuesday, February 12.

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, which manages about $46265.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (Put) (NYSE:MGM) by 288 shares to 150 shares, valued at $384.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Hong Kong Etf (EWH) by 69,172 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,242 shares, and cut its stake in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY).

Analysts await Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.68 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.32 from last year’s $3.36 per share. EXPE’s profit will be $539.13 million for 9.10 P/E if the $3.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Expedia Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 150.34% EPS growth.

Wallace Capital Management Inc, which manages about $662.24M and $723.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 20,054 shares to 254,419 shares, valued at $13.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Expedia Hldgs Inc by 25,632 shares in the quarter, for a total of 303,826 shares, and has risen its stake in Dufry Ag.

