As Expedia Group (EXPE) Shares Rose, Wallace Capital Management Decreased Its Position; Calavo Growers (CVGW) Shareholder Cardinal Capital Management Has Lowered Stake by $3.86 Million

Wallace Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) by 11.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallace Capital Management Inc sold 27,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The hedge fund held 207,454 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.69M, down from 234,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $126.65. About 1.77M shares traded or 5.67% up from the average. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Gross Bookings $27.2 Billion; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – EXPEDIA ALERTED CO THAT USERS OF ORBITZ PLATFORM FROM JAN 1, 2016 THROUGH DEC 22, 2017 MAY HAVE BEEN VICTIMS OF CYBER ATTACK; 15/05/2018 – Fir Tree Adds FirstEnergy, Exits Expedia, Cuts NXP Semi: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Expedia Group to Participate in the Goldman Sachs Lodging, Gaming, Restaurant and Leisure Conference; 03/04/2018 – MARRIOTT COULD CUT COMMISSIONS IT PAYS TO THE OTAS, INCLUDING EXPEDIA AND BOOKINGS HOLDINGS, STARTING LATER THIS YEAR – CEO; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY ADJ SHR LOSS, EXCLUDING TRIVAGO, $0.36; 07/03/2018 – LEXEA:COURTNEE CHUN ELECTED TO EXPE BRD PURSUANT TO HOLDER PACT; 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Loss/Shr 91c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Expedia Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXPE); 07/03/2018 – Manu Close-Up: Expedia Taps AIG Travel as Global Travel Insurance Provider

Cardinal Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Calavo Growers Inc (CVGW) by 14.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Llc sold 46,490 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.87% . The institutional investor held 284,600 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.86 million, down from 331,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Calavo Growers Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $89.12. About 90,149 shares traded. Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) has declined 4.39% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.39% the S&P500. Some Historical CVGW News: 14/03/2018 – Calavo Growers at Tour Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 07/03/2018 – Calavo Growers Backs FY18 Double-Digit Growth in Rev, EPS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Calavo Growers Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVGW); 15/05/2018 – Otter Creek Adds Potlatch, Exits MGIC, Cuts Calavo Growers: 13F; 25/05/2018 – Calavo Investor Misstep; 07/03/2018 Calavo Growers Tour Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 14; 07/03/2018 – Calavo Growers 1Q EPS 41c; 07/03/2018 – CALAVO GROWERS INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR DOUBLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AND EPS FOR FISCAL 2018; 24/05/2018 – Calavo Growers Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – CALAVO GROWERS INC CVGW.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.97, REV VIEW $1.28 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

More notable recent Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Things Trivago Management Wants You to Know – Nasdaq” on February 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: Sunny Side Up For U.S. Futures, Sprint/T-Mobile On Deck – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Susquehanna Downgrades Expedia: ‘It Could Take Several Quarters To Resolve These Issues’ – Benzinga” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Expedia declares $0.34 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Expedia (EXPE) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Analysts await Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.68 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.32 from last year’s $3.36 per share. EXPE’s profit will be $539.11 million for 8.60 P/E if the $3.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Expedia Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 150.34% EPS growth.

Wallace Capital Management Inc, which manages about $662.24 million and $723.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Expedia Hldgs Inc by 25,632 shares to 303,826 shares, valued at $13.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 20,054 shares in the quarter, for a total of 254,419 shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold EXPE shares while 140 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 134.86 million shares or 20.70% more from 111.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantitative Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 55,600 shares. 32,042 are owned by Wesbanco Bancorporation. 48,050 were accumulated by South Dakota Invest Council. Parkside Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 150 shares. Asset Mgmt owns 8,350 shares. Charles Schwab Investment has 488,372 shares. 4,700 are held by Quantres Asset Limited. Stifel Fincl Corp accumulated 203,045 shares. Petrus Company Lta holds 1,920 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 17,281 shares. Stonebridge Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.28% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Howe And Rusling has invested 0% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Kansas-based Ima Wealth has invested 0.63% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Lc reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Legal And General Group Public Limited stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE).

More notable recent Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Calavo Growers: The Consumption Of Avocados Outpaces The Growth In Population – Seeking Alpha” on May 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Reasons Why Calavo (CVGW) Is a Great Growth Stock – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Trump, Mexico And Avocados – Benzinga” on January 27, 2017. More interesting news about Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Fred’s, Calavo Growers, and CarMax Jumped Today – Nasdaq” published on December 20, 2016 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.