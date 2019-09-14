As Expedia Group (EXPE) Shares Rose, Par Capital Management Has Upped Position by $205.53 Million; As Microstrategy (MSTR) Valuation Declined, Holder Horrell Capital Management Has Raised Its Stake

Horrell Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Microstrategy Inc (MSTR) by 14.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horrell Capital Management Inc bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.04% . The institutional investor held 40,200 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.76M, up from 35,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microstrategy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $145.78. About 94,804 shares traded. MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) has risen 6.88% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500.

Par Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) by 19.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Par Capital Management Inc bought 1.55M shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The hedge fund held 9.51 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.27 billion, up from 7.96M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Par Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $132.3. About 760,011 shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 12/04/2018 – Expedia Group to Webcast First Quarter 2018 Results on April 26, 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Expedia Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXPE); 04/04/2018 – Expedia Group reaches an agreement to offer Air France KLM flights without GDS surcharge; 07/03/2018 – Manu Close-Up: Expedia Taps AIG Travel as Global Travel Insurance Provider; 26/03/2018 – Expedia, Inc. Announces Name Change to Expedia Group, Inc; 23/05/2018 – Expedia Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 5; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY ADJ SHR LOSS $0.36; 07/03/2018 – EXPEDIA HOLDER LIBERTY EXPEDIA HOLDINGS REPORTS 19.4% STAKE; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY ADJ SHR LOSS, EXCLUDING TRIVAGO, $0.36; 30/04/2018 – Expedia’s Airplane + Hotel Etiquette Study Reveals the Latest in Travel Annoyances

Since August 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $260,262 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 18 investors sold MSTR shares while 52 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 6.99 million shares or 3.29% more from 6.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal Bankshares Of Canada accumulated 0% or 101 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR). Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Com accumulated 295 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 512 shares or 0% of the stock. Us National Bank & Trust De invested in 426 shares. Horrell Cap Management holds 2.81% or 40,200 shares. Bessemer Group Inc Incorporated has 25,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bank & Trust Of America De invested in 30,485 shares or 0% of the stock. 12,738 are held by California State Teachers Retirement System. 8,700 are held by State Common Retirement Fund. Redmond Asset Management Ltd owns 8,446 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems has 12,726 shares. Hawk Ridge Cap Lp reported 300,393 shares or 7.98% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Financial Inc holds 0.01% or 99,581 shares in its portfolio. California-based Rbf Ltd Company has invested 0.43% in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR).

