As Expedia Group (EXPE) Shares Rose, Marco Investment Management Lifted Position by $345,386; Edgemoor Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Position by $304,419; Valuation Rose

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 1.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc sold 2,397 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 126,642 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.21M, down from 129,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $133.84. About 2.02M shares traded or 8.46% up from the average. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Marco Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) by 16.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marco Investment Management Llc bought 2,927 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The institutional investor held 20,667 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46 million, up from 17,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marco Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $131.41. About 2.84 million shares traded or 62.56% up from the average. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 26/03/2018 – EXPEDIA, REPORTS NAME CHANGE TO EXPEDIA GROUP,; 07/03/2018 – LEXEA:COURTNEE CHUN ELECTED TO EXPE BRD PURSUANT TO HOLDER PACT; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS SAYS ALERTED BY EXPEDIA ABOUT CYBER ATTACK; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA 1Q REV. $2.5B, EST. $2.44B; 20/04/2018 – DJ Expedia Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXPE); 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.91; 13/03/2018 – GlobalWide Media Joins TUNE Certified Partner Program to Advance Mobile Marketing Industry Best Practices; 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Rev $2.51B; 23/05/2018 – Expedia Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 5; 04/04/2018 – Expedia Group reaches an agreement to offer Air France KLM flights without GDS surcharge

Marco Investment Management Llc, which manages about $888.82M and $538.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 2,000 shares to 18,500 shares, valued at $5.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,930 shares, and cut its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold EXPE shares while 140 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 134.86 million shares or 20.70% more from 111.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qci Asset Mgmt Inc New York reported 40 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bokf Na holds 39,768 shares. Valley Natl Advisers, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 12 shares. Lpl Ltd holds 0% or 14,380 shares in its portfolio. Aviva Public Ltd Liability Company accumulated 44,621 shares. Winslow Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 1.01% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 1.56 million shares. Addison Com holds 0.53% or 5,828 shares. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca invested 0.11% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Bnp Paribas Asset accumulated 0.19% or 187,096 shares. Bluestein R H & reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Howe & Rusling Inc reported 123 shares. Icon Advisers stated it has 32,327 shares. Js Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 367,366 shares. Weiss Multi has invested 0.12% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Jasper Ridge Prtn Lp owns 8,187 shares.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.68 million activity. HUTCHESON EDWARD C JR bought 350 shares worth $41,283.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $707.10 million and $759.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 20,255 shares to 323,572 shares, valued at $9.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 17,744 shares in the quarter, for a total of 144,518 shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Sr Flg Rte Incm Fd (FCT).