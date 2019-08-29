As Expedia Group (EXPE) Shares Rose, Js Capital Management Has Increased Holding by $19.68 Million; As Target (TGT) Shares Rose, Holder London Co Of Virginia Lowered Its Holding by $717,600

London Co Of Virginia decreased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 0.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. London Co Of Virginia sold 8,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 1.63M shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $130.60 million, down from 1.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. London Co Of Virginia who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.41B market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $106.4. About 5.07M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 23/03/2018 – Baz Hiralal: Exclusive: As Grocery Wars Rage, Target $TGT And Kroger $KG Mull A Merger; 23/04/2018 – DJ Target Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TGT); 15/03/2018 – TARGET OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY FITCH; 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Launch Same-Day Delivery in Illinois; 06/03/2018 – TARGET REPORTS PLANS TO ACCELERATE MULTIYEAR STRATEGY; 06/03/2018 – Target to Update More Than 300 Stores Around the Country; 15/03/2018 – CFO Smith Disposes 271 Of Target Corp; 23/04/2018 – TARGET BOOSTING NUMBER OF ELECTRIC VEHICLE CHARGING SITES; 23/05/2018 – Target: Strongest Quarterly Traffic Performance in More Than 10 Years; 23/05/2018 – Target Sales Get Lift From Remodels but Spending Squeezes Margins

Js Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) by 81.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Js Capital Management Llc bought 165,366 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The hedge fund held 367,366 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.72 million, up from 202,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Js Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $129.38. About 812,303 shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 05/04/2018 – Shep Announces New Addition to 2018 Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Loss $149M; 22/05/2018 – Expedia Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 30; 03/04/2018 – Marriott aims to cut commissions for online agencies -CEO; 22/05/2018 – Expedia Group to Participate in the Goldman Sachs Lodging, Gaming, Restaurant and Leisure Conference; 20/04/2018 – DJ Expedia Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXPE); 09/04/2018 – Driving loyalty through customer experience is the future for travel, says research survey by Expedia Affiliate Network and Poi; 14/05/2018 – Tobam Adds Expedia, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple, Buys More PG&E: 13F; 04/04/2018 – EXPEDIA- LEISURE, CORPORATE CUSTOMERS IN EUROPEAN MARKETS WON’T BE CHARGED DISTRIBUTION SURCHARGE LEVIED ON AIR FRANCE, HOP! FLIGHTS SOURCED THROUGH GDS; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA 1Q REV. $2.5B, EST. $2.44B

London Co Of Virginia, which manages about $11.68 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tiffany & Co New (NYSE:TIF) by 30,556 shares to 416,930 shares, valued at $44.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 18,762 shares in the quarter, for a total of 219,221 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

More notable recent Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Sports Retailers Tackled by Slowing Demand – The Motley Fool” on August 27, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – Motley Fool” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Target gains after Walmart earnings – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Gap Trading Higher Ahead Of Earnings Release – Benzinga” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Target: Losing The Battle To Amazon And Walmart – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

More notable recent Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 21, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Expedia Earnings: EXPE Stock Jumps on Q4 Beat – Nasdaq” published on February 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 26, 2019 : WFC, LEXEA, OHI, FDC, QQQ, AGN, EBAY, MGM, CZR, CTRP, KOS, EXPE – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Expedia Group (EXPE) Q1 Earnings Top, Revenues Lag Estimates – Nasdaq” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Expedia (EXPE) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher? – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 25, 2019.