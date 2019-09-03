As Expedia Group (EXPE) Share Value Rose, Wallace Capital Management Lowered Its Holding by $3.22 Million; Dragoneer Investment Group Has Decreased Holding in Servicenow (NOW) by $4.31 Million

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 4.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc sold 17,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 377,777 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.12M, down from 395,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $263.14. About 93,633 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW BUYS VENDORHAWK IN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION; 10/04/2018 – BAFFLE(™) HIRES VP OF PRODUCTS AND MARKETING; COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPAND MARKET MOMENTUM AND AWARENESS IN 2018; 10/04/2018 – 3CLogic to Showcase its ServiceNow Certified Integration at Knowledge18; 03/05/2018 – ServiceNow Acquires Parlo, Al Workforce Solution; 21/04/2018 – DJ ServiceNow Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NOW); 07/05/2018 – CloudBees Integration Now Certified in the ServiceNow Store; Company Sponsors Knowledge18; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow Sees FY GAAP Subscription Revenue $2.4 Billion to $2.42 Billion; 15/05/2018 – Rocketrip Announces ServiceNow as Newest Customer to Improve Business Travel for Employees and Reduce Travel Costs; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series All Sector Adds Boeing, Exits ServiceNow; 05/04/2018 – ServiceNow Research Uncovers Security’s Patching Paradox

Wallace Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) by 11.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallace Capital Management Inc sold 27,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The hedge fund held 207,454 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.69M, down from 234,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $130.04. About 44,287 shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 03/04/2018 – MARRIOTT COULD CUT COMMISSIONS IT PAYS TO THE OTAS, INCLUDING EXPEDIA AND BOOKINGS HOLDINGS, STARTING LATER THIS YEAR – CEO; 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 46c; 22/05/2018 – Expedia Group to Participate in the Goldman Sachs Lodging, Gaming, Restaurant and Leisure Conference; 04/04/2018 – EXPEDIA- LEISURE, CORPORATE CUSTOMERS IN EUROPEAN MARKETS WON’T BE CHARGED DISTRIBUTION SURCHARGE LEVIED ON AIR FRANCE, HOP! FLIGHTS SOURCED THROUGH GDS; 05/03/2018 Expedia® CruiseShipCenters® Announces Expansion Plans for Texas; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC EXPE.O – QTRLY REVENUE $2,311 MLN VS $2,008 MLN LAST YEAR; 26/03/2018 – ‘Expedia Group Reflects Global Focus, Strength of Multi-Brand Travel Portfolio’; 26/04/2018 – HILTON CEO SAYS THERE WOULD BE MORE INVESTMENT AND ACTIVITY IN THE AREA OF CONTINUING TO BUILD MORE DIRECT RELATIONSHIPS WITH HILTON’S CUSTOMERS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Expedia Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXPE); 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Rev $2.51B

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, up 63.64% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $33.55 million for 365.47 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,900.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.09 million are owned by Northern. Federated Investors Pa has 0.76% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 1.24 million shares. 7,139 are owned by Counselors. 23,222 were reported by Kbc Group Inc Nv. Frontier Cap Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0.91% or 519,113 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Incorporated holds 0.1% or 10.74M shares in its portfolio. Tcw Grp Inc reported 1.09 million shares or 2.58% of all its holdings. Whittier Trust reported 16,303 shares. Clearbridge Limited has 374,505 shares. Rgm Limited Liability Company accumulated 404,089 shares or 6.76% of the stock. Central Asset & (Hk) Ltd reported 10,750 shares stake. Brinker Capital Inc holds 0.03% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) or 3,206 shares. Gam Hldg Ag stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). 2,879 were reported by Bb&T Securities Limited Co. Tower Capital Limited Liability (Trc) holds 4,839 shares.

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc, which manages about $450.59M and $1.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Greensky Inc by 1.28M shares to 9.02 million shares, valued at $116.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Wallace Capital Management Inc, which manages about $662.24M and $723.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) by 6,990 shares to 186,729 shares, valued at $8.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 183,080 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.48 million shares, and has risen its stake in Dufry Ag.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold EXPE shares while 140 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 134.86 million shares or 20.70% more from 111.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 3,400 shares. Js Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 367,366 shares or 9.19% of the stock. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability reported 20.05 million shares. The Germany-based Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.09% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). 55,392 are held by Osborne Ptnrs Cap Management Limited Liability. 4,549 were reported by Garde Capital. Metropolitan Life Ins New York owns 22,769 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Adage Cap Prns Grp Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 147,200 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Northern Corp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 1.39M shares. First Personal Service holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 204 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.01% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Umb Bancorporation N A Mo holds 2,782 shares. Cibc Ww Markets invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Whittier Tru accumulated 2,909 shares. Alta Capital Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 1.91% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE).