As Expedia Group (EXPE) Share Value Rose, Js Capital Management Raised by $19.68 Million Its Holding; Comcast Cl A (CMCSA) Holder Grimes & Company Has Cut Its Position as Share Value Declined

Js Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) by 81.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Js Capital Management Llc bought 165,366 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The hedge fund held 367,366 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.72M, up from 202,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Js Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $128.02. About 1.35M shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Loss/Shr 91c; 26/03/2018 – ‘Expedia Group Reflects Global Focus, Strength of Multi-Brand Travel Portfolio’; 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 46c; 04/04/2018 – EXPEDIA- LEISURE, CORPORATE CUSTOMERS IN EUROPEAN MARKETS WON’T BE CHARGED DISTRIBUTION SURCHARGE LEVIED ON AIR FRANCE, HOP! FLIGHTS SOURCED THROUGH GDS; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – CYBER ATTACK WAS NOT AN ATTACK ON, AND DID NOT COMPROMISE, AMERICAN EXPRESS GLOBAL BUSINESS TRAVEL OR AMERICAN EXPRESS PLATFORMS; 13/04/2018 – Calamos Adds Humana, Exits Expedia, Cuts Wells Fargo: 13F; 29/03/2018 – AllianzGI Focused Growth Adds PayPal, Exits Expedia; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC EXPE.O – QTRLY ROOM NIGHT GROWTH 15 PCT VS 12 PCT LAST YEAR; 12/04/2018 – Celebrate King’s Day like a True Dutchman with Expedia.co.uk; 20/03/2018 – AXP: EXPEDIA SAYS SOME CUSTOMERS MAY BE EXPOSED TO CYBER ATTACK

Grimes & Company Inc decreased its stake in Comcast Cl A (CMCSA) by 8.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grimes & Company Inc sold 24,306 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 277,756 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.11M, down from 302,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grimes & Company Inc who had been investing in Comcast Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $192.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $42.46. About 13.36 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 11/04/2018 – Redwood Credit Union Banks on Comcast Business; 22/05/2018 – EPIX to Launch on Comcast June 13th; 10/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Chilkoot Cafe gets Olympic boost from national Comcast commercial featuring Jessie Diggins; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Multimedia Cuts Comcast; 03/05/2018 – Zola Announces $100M Series D Financing Led by Comcast Ventures With Participation From NBCUniversal and Goldman Sachs Investme; 23/05/2018 – Stefan Nicola: BREAKING: #Comcast Considering Cash Offer to Buy Twenty-First Century #Fox; 25/04/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY STATEMENT ON COMCAST ANNOUNCEMENT FOR SKY; 20/04/2018 – COMCAST, CHARTER TO DEVELOP SYSTEMS TO SUPPORT MOBILE SERVICES; 09/05/2018 – FOX: UK REVIEW OF COMCAST BID FOR SKY CCOULD TAKE MONTHS; 25/04/2018 – Comcast beats on earnings, bolstered by gains in NBCUniversal

Js Capital Management Llc, which manages about $475.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 83,428 shares to 268,572 shares, valued at $31.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 1,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,000 shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold EXPE shares while 140 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 134.86 million shares or 20.70% more from 111.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Inc reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). 1832 Asset Mgmt LP holds 0.17% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) or 415,911 shares. New York-based Kazazian Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 1.29% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Telemus Capital Limited Liability has 0.04% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 4,740 shares. Mutual Of America Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Credit Suisse Ag holds 343,039 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag owns 295,164 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has 0.05% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 645,388 shares. Westpac Corp reported 48,603 shares stake. Atria Investments invested in 9,809 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Calamos Wealth Limited Liability Company accumulated 2,102 shares. 7.96M were reported by Par Capital Inc. Peddock Advisors Ltd Liability Co has 20 shares. 148,950 are held by Jane Street Gp Limited Liability. Art Advsrs Ltd Company has 22,370 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 233,800 are held by Pdt. Parthenon Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.07% or 7,682 shares. Halbert Hargrove Russell Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.05% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Bristol John W Company Inc Ny reported 2.42M shares. Cannell Peter B & Inc holds 0.81% or 524,691 shares in its portfolio. Gofen Glossberg Limited Liability Company Il invested in 1.27 million shares. Lmr Ptnrs Llp accumulated 30,498 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Checchi Advisers Ltd Liability Corp invested in 41,356 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Guggenheim Capital Lc owns 1.51M shares. Johnson Invest Counsel holds 0.98% or 1.15M shares. Tortoise Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability invested 0.1% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Opus Limited Liability Corporation has 0.08% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 7,661 shares. Moreover, Invesco has 0.8% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Peddock Capital Advsr Limited Liability Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 800 shares. Moreno Evelyn V invested in 2.18% or 184,919 shares.

Grimes & Company Inc, which manages about $1.63B and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Us Large (SCHX) by 5,406 shares to 32,679 shares, valued at $2.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lear Corporation by 7,936 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,086 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Inc..