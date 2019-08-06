As Expedia Group (EXPE) Share Value Rose, Holder Cs Mckee LP Increased Its Stake; Voloridge Investment Management Raised Its Autonation (AN) Position by $731,045; Share Value Rose

Cs Mckee Lp increased its stake in Expedia Group (EXPE) by 37.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cs Mckee Lp bought 47,480 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The institutional investor held 173,430 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.64 million, up from 125,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cs Mckee Lp who had been investing in Expedia Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $126.18. About 499,467 shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 14/05/2018 – Tobam Adds Expedia, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple, Buys More PG&E: 13F; 27/04/2018 – EXPEDIA INC EXPE.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $137 FROM $133; 07/03/2018 – EXPEDIA HOLDER LIBERTY EXPEDIA HOLDINGS REPORTS 19.4% STAKE; 26/04/2018 – Expedia takes off after earnings; 27/04/2018 – Expedia CEO on Growth Strategy, HomeAway and Bookings (Video); 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 46c; 12/04/2018 – Celebrate King’s Day like a True Dutchman with Expedia.co.uk; 26/03/2018 – Expedia, Inc. Announces Name Change to Expedia Group, Inc; 11/04/2018 – VANCOUVER ALSO TALKING TO EXPEDIA, TRIPADVISOR ON HOME SHARING; 09/04/2018 – Driving loyalty through customer experience is the future for travel, says research survey by Expedia Affiliate Network and Points

Voloridge Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Autonation Inc (AN) by 174.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voloridge Investment Management Llc bought 20,887 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.76% . The institutional investor held 32,827 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17 million, up from 11,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voloridge Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Autonation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $47.26. About 263,266 shares traded. AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has risen 2.25% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.25% the S&P500. Some Historical AN News: 01/05/2018 – AutoNation CEO: Gas prices would have to nearly double to stop truck and SUV sales; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation Reports Record First Quarter EPS; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION 1Q EPS CONT OPS $1.01; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Same-Store Revenue Rose 3%; 06/03/2018 AutoNation Named Best in Auto Marketing; 23/03/2018 – BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of 80; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Rev $5.26B; 20/04/2018 – Dr. Jacqueline A. Travisano Elected to AutoNation’s Board of Directors; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q EPS $1.01; 23/03/2018 – WAYNE HUIZENGA, FOUNDER OF BLOCKBUSTER VIDEO, WASTE MANAGEMENT, AND AUTONATION, HAS DIED AT THE AGE OF 80 – CNBC

More notable recent Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Expedia Group (EXPE) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Retail Sales and Manufacturing to Boost U.S. Q2 GDP: 5 Picks – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Barrons.com published: “Expediaâ€™s Stock Is Worth Booking – Barron’s” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Expedia (EXPE) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why the Earnings Surprise Streak Could Continue for Expedia (EXPE) – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold EXPE shares while 140 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 134.86 million shares or 20.70% more from 111.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Rothschild Asset Management Us stated it has 0.13% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Gulf Intll Bank & Trust (Uk) holds 31,750 shares. 16,125 were reported by Tower Bridge Advisors. Allstate Corporation holds 0.01% or 2,248 shares in its portfolio. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 257,280 shares. Vanguard Grp Incorporated reported 0.06% stake. 272,338 were reported by Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 21,293 shares. Tudor Inv Et Al has invested 0.17% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Ls Advsr stated it has 3,366 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Indexiq Advsrs Ltd Liability Company stated it has 37,352 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv invested in 0.01% or 75,051 shares. Moreover, Moody Bancshares Tru Division has 0.12% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 36,782 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd holds 0.05% or 7,309 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold AN shares while 66 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 56.09 million shares or 0.29% less from 56.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 0% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). 77,218 are held by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement. Arlington Value Ltd Liability holds 8.64% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) or 3.43M shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Ameriprise Finance invested in 330,517 shares. Principal Grp Inc holds 0.01% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) or 249,936 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) for 555 shares. D E Shaw Inc has 418,217 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Private Mngmt Grp has invested 1.58% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Amalgamated Savings Bank invested 0.01% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Hanson Mcclain invested 0% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Barclays Public Limited has invested 0% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Goldman Sachs Gp owns 309,303 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Quantbot Techs Lp reported 0.08% stake. Stephens Inc Ar holds 0.01% or 12,926 shares.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 insider sales for $4.64 million activity. Shares for $41,469 were bought by EDELSON DAVID B on Monday, February 25.

More notable recent AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “InspireMD Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results NYSE:NSPR – GlobeNewswire” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Seems To Use Debt Rather Sparingly – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Stock Three Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 28% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Are AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Voloridge Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.43B and $3.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 18,216 shares to 171,640 shares, valued at $12.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stars Group Inc by 30,142 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,530 shares, and cut its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC).