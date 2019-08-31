As Expedia Group (EXPE) Share Price Rose, Wallace Capital Management Lowered Position; As Verizon Communications (VZ) Valuation Declined, Holder Dowling & Yahnke Has Increased Its Holding

Dowling & Yahnke Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 21.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dowling & Yahnke Llc bought 11,138 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 63,042 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.73M, up from 51,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dowling & Yahnke Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $58.16. About 9.22 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 10/04/2018 – $S $TMUS restart merger talks. $VZ $T $S $TMUS soaring; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 14/05/2018 – Deadline Hollywd: Verizon Expressed Interest In Acquiring CBS Before Viacom Talks Heated Up; 17/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING GRAPHIC Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon; 07/03/2018 – Verizon Connect Delivers Factory-Fit Telematics for Ram Commercial Trucks Through Exclusive Partnership; 20/04/2018 – Boston Metro: U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – EXPECTED SAVINGS FROM TAX REFORM WILL GENERATE A NET $3.5 BLN TO $4 BLN UPLIFT TO CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS IN 2018; 05/03/2018 – VERIZON: SEPARATE OFFERS TO PURCHASE UP TO $1.5B OF NOTES; 03/04/2018 – Oath Names Joanna Lambert General Manager of Finance and Tech; 12/05/2018 – NOTICE TO DISREGARD — Verizon Communications

Wallace Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) by 11.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallace Capital Management Inc sold 27,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The hedge fund held 207,454 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.69 million, down from 234,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $130.1. About 572,780 shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 14/05/2018 – Tobam Adds Expedia, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple, Buys More PG&E: 13F; 05/04/2018 – Shep Announces New Addition to 2018 Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY ADJ SHR LOSS, EXCLUDING TRIVAGO, $0.36; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY ADJ SHR LOSS $0.36; 14/03/2018 – European Vacation Rental Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are 9flats, Airbnb, Expedia & FlipKey – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 04/04/2018 – EXPEDIA- LEISURE, CORPORATE CUSTOMERS IN EUROPEAN MARKETS WON’T BE CHARGED DISTRIBUTION SURCHARGE LEVIED ON AIR FRANCE, HOP! FLIGHTS SOURCED THROUGH GDS; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns Aaa underlying; Aa1 enhanced to Bellevue S.D. 405 (King County), WA’s GO bonds; 26/03/2018 – ‘Expedia Group Reflects Global Focus, Strength of Multi-Brand Travel Portfolio’; 22/05/2018 – Expedia Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 30; 20/03/2018 – AXP: EXPEDIA SAYS SOME CUSTOMERS MAY BE EXPOSED TO CYBER ATTACK

Analysts await Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.68 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.32 from last year’s $3.36 per share. EXPE’s profit will be $536.50M for 8.84 P/E if the $3.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Expedia Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 150.34% EPS growth.

Analysts await Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.68 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.32 from last year's $3.36 per share. EXPE's profit will be $536.50M for 8.84 P/E if the $3.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Expedia Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 150.34% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.

Wallace Capital Management Inc, which manages about $662.24M and $723.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) by 6,990 shares to 186,729 shares, valued at $8.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 20,054 shares in the quarter, for a total of 254,419 shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Expedia Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4.

Dowling & Yahnke Llc, which manages about $2.91B and $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 5,777 shares to 28,101 shares, valued at $3.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VV) by 2,852 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,623 shares, and cut its stake in Docusign Inc.