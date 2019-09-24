As Expedia Group (EXPE) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Clearbridge Investments Has Lifted Position; Hendley & Co Maintains Position in Microsoft (MSFT)

Clearbridge Investments Llc increased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) by 9.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearbridge Investments Llc bought 68,904 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The institutional investor held 801,907 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $106.68M, up from 733,003 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearbridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $132.37. About 1.44 million shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 31/05/2018 – Top Ford Executive Tapped for Key Speaking Role at Women in Automotive Conference; 27/04/2018 – Expedia to Spend More on Social Media Ads Despite Facebook Woes; 14/03/2018 – European Vacation Rental Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are 9flats, Airbnb, Expedia & FlipKey – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY ADJ SHR LOSS, EXCLUDING TRIVAGO, $0.36; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS SAYS ALERTED BY EXPEDIA ABOUT CYBER ATTACK; 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Gross Bookings $27.2 Billion; 27/04/2018 – Expedia: Wait in Line, or All Aboard? — Barrons.com; 03/04/2018 – Marriott aims to cut commissions for online agencies -CEO; 20/04/2018 – DJ Expedia Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXPE); 22/05/2018 – Expedia Group to Participate in the Goldman Sachs Lodging, Gaming, Restaurant and Leisure Conference

Hendley & Co Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendley & Co Inc bought 4,409 shares as the company's stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 92,059 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.33 million, up from 87,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendley & Co Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $139.14. About 17.35M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. White Pine Capital Ltd Liability Com owns 2.54% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 50,707 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Scotland Grp Incorporated Pcl has 7.97% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Towercrest Capital Management invested in 0.27% or 7,001 shares. City Company Fl reported 3.05% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj invested 4.35% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 27,949 are held by Fishman Jay A Ltd Mi. Axa has invested 1.74% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Jaffetilchin Inv Ptnrs Ltd Llc has 0.68% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 21,881 shares. Sigma Counselors stated it has 1.07% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Shoker Invest Counsel Inc has invested 1.45% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Glenview Commercial Bank Trust Dept owns 104,287 shares for 5.8% of their portfolio. 22,579 are held by Kessler Investment Grp Ltd Liability Company. Advisory Network Limited Co has invested 1.14% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Of Vermont reported 224,982 shares stake. Symphony Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.55% or 19,771 shares in its portfolio.

Hendley & Co Inc, which manages about $216.47 million and $213.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 11,909 shares to 67,423 shares, valued at $9.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "MSFT Continues Buyback Frenzy – Nasdaq" on September 19, 2019

More notable recent Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: "Expedia Group Signs Industry-First Agreement to Become Optimized Distributor of Marriott International Wholesale Rates – PRNewswire" on September 17, 2019

Clearbridge Investments Llc, which manages about $115.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 72,058 shares to 621,858 shares, valued at $73.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 384,596 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.31 million shares, and cut its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB).