As Expedia Group (Call) (EXPE) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Altimeter Capital Management LP Trimmed by $1.37 Million Its Holding; Hsbc Hldgs Plc Spons Adr (HSBC) Holder Janney Montgomery Scott Has Increased Holding by $1.56 Million as Stock Price Declined

Altimeter Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (Call) (EXPE) by 18.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altimeter Capital Management Lp sold 2,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The hedge fund held 9,310 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.24 million, down from 11,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altimeter Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $129.92. About 478,338 shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 05/04/2018 – Shep Announces New Addition to 2018 Board of Directors; 07/03/2018 – EXPEDIA HOLDER LIBERTY EXPEDIA HOLDINGS REPORTS 19.4% STAKE; 14/05/2018 – Tobam Adds Expedia, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple, Buys More PG&E: 13F; 13/03/2018 – GlobalWide Media Joins TUNE Certified Partner Program to Advance Mobile Marketing Industry Best Practices; 03/04/2018 – MARRIOTT COULD CUT COMMISSIONS IT PAYS TO THE OTAS, INCLUDING EXPEDIA AND BOOKINGS HOLDINGS, STARTING LATER THIS YEAR – CEO; 20/03/2018 – EXPE: Orbitz identified and remediated data breach, in which personal user information was accessed; 31/05/2018 – Top Ford Executive Tapped for Key Speaking Role at Women in Automotive Conference; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.91; 26/04/2018 – HILTON CEO SAYS THERE WOULD BE MORE INVESTMENT AND ACTIVITY IN THE AREA OF CONTINUING TO BUILD MORE DIRECT RELATIONSHIPS WITH HILTON’S CUSTOMERS; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA 1Q REV. $2.5B, EST. $2.44B

Analysts await Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.68 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.32 from last year’s $3.36 per share. EXPE’s profit will be $539.11 million for 8.83 P/E if the $3.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Expedia Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 150.34% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold EXPE shares while 140 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 134.86 million shares or 20.70% more from 111.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 645,388 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Ameriprise reported 358,965 shares. Us Commercial Bank De reported 16,799 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. California Pub Employees Retirement, a California-based fund reported 196,807 shares. Gulf Retail Bank (Uk) Ltd, United Kingdom-based fund reported 31,750 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc has invested 0% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Pictet And Cie (Europe) Sa has 3,249 shares. Markston Lc reported 0.04% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.03% or 54,442 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Llc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 48,985 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt holds 0.03% or 18,146 shares in its portfolio. United Kingdom-based Hsbc Pcl has invested 0.02% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Pension reported 0.07% stake. Aperio Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% stake. Signaturefd owns 122 shares.

Altimeter Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.35 billion and $2.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Skywest Inc (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 12,000 shares to 35,000 shares, valued at $1.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 12,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 136,350 shares, and has risen its stake in Elastic Nv.

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc, which manages about $15.70B and $12.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Finl Sel Sect Spdr Etf (XLF) by 40,703 shares to 351,176 shares, valued at $9.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pimco Enh Shrt Maty Etf (MINT) by 61,530 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 209,909 shares, and cut its stake in New Jersey Res Corp (NYSE:NJR).