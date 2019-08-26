As Expedia Group (Call) (EXPE) Shares Rose, Shareholder Altimeter Capital Management LP Has Trimmed by $1.37 Million Its Stake; Enphase Energy (ENPH) Market Value Rose While Old West Investment Management Has Cut Stake

Altimeter Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (Call) (EXPE) by 18.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altimeter Capital Management Lp sold 2,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The hedge fund held 9,310 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.24 million, down from 11,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altimeter Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $128.08. About 276,435 shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 46c; 30/04/2018 – Expedia’s Airplane + Hotel Etiquette Study Reveals the Latest in Travel Annoyances; 11/04/2018 – VANCOUVER ALSO TALKING TO EXPEDIA, TRIPADVISOR ON HOME SHARING; 13/04/2018 – Calamos Adds Humana, Exits Expedia, Cuts Wells Fargo: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Expedia: Wait in Line, or All Aboard? — Barrons.com; 10/04/2018 – Booking.com and Expedia are becoming more competitive against Airbnb and increasing their non-hotel portfolios; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY ADJ SHR LOSS, EXCLUDING TRIVAGO, $0.36; 05/04/2018 – Shep Announces New Addition to 2018 Board of Directors; 07/03/2018 – EXPEDIA HOLDER LIBERTY EXPEDIA HOLDINGS REPORTS 19.4% STAKE; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC EXPE.O – QTRLY REVENUE $2,311 MLN VS $2,008 MLN LAST YEAR

Old West Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) by 63.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old West Investment Management Llc sold 514,762 shares as the company’s stock rose 116.87% . The hedge fund held 298,862 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.76M, down from 813,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old West Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Enphase Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.87% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $34.36. About 2.19M shares traded. Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) has risen 395.60% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 395.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ENPH News: 19/03/2018 – Enphase Energized™ AC Modules Reach Over 180 Solar lnstallers; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy 1Q Rev $70M; 14/05/2018 – Enphase Energy and lmagineSolar Announce Training Collaboration for Smart-Grid-Ready Solar Technology; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy: CFO Bert Garcia Is Leaving Company Effective June 30; 14/05/2018 – Enphase Energy and ImagineSolar Announce Training Collaboration for Smart-Grid-Ready Solar Technology; 29/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Announces 4.5MW Solar Installation in India; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 1c; 11/04/2018 – @Golan_Lewkowicz @Enphase Thanks Golan, Will add to the interview list; 19/04/2018 – DJ Enphase Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENPH); 29/03/2018 – Enphase Energy Receives Dutch Solar Innovation Award 2018

Analysts await Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.68 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.32 from last year’s $3.36 per share. EXPE’s profit will be $539.13 million for 8.70 P/E if the $3.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Expedia Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 150.34% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold EXPE shares while 140 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 134.86 million shares or 20.70% more from 111.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fil Limited invested 0% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Bk has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Art Advsr Lc owns 0.16% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 22,370 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn, a California-based fund reported 514,602 shares. Raymond James Na reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp has invested 0% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Apg Asset Mgmt Nv stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Linscomb & Williams owns 1,937 shares. Wallace Mngmt has invested 3.41% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). 423 were reported by Cornerstone Advisors. Cibc Markets Corp owns 0.02% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 15,483 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio stated it has 0.03% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Goldman Sachs Gru Inc holds 0.05% or 1.26 million shares. Fmr Ltd Liability holds 787,502 shares. Fdx Advisors reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Altimeter Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.35B and $2.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Elastic Nv by 25,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $7.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nutanix Inc by 1.80M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.10M shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

