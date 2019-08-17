As Expedia Group (Call) (EXPE) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Altimeter Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Stake; Oneok New (OKE) Shareholder Zimmer Partners LP Trimmed Position as Valuation Rose

Altimeter Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (Call) (EXPE) by 18.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altimeter Capital Management Lp sold 2,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The hedge fund held 9,310 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.24M, down from 11,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altimeter Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.84B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $128.6. About 946,981 shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 26/04/2018 – Expedia takes off after earnings; 29/03/2018 – AllianzGI Focused Growth Adds PayPal, Exits Expedia; 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Loss/Shr 91c; 11/04/2018 – VANCOUVER ALSO TALKING TO EXPEDIA, TRIPADVISOR ON HOME SHARING; 26/04/2018 – HILTON CEO SAYS THERE WOULD BE MORE INVESTMENT AND ACTIVITY IN THE AREA OF CONTINUING TO BUILD MORE DIRECT RELATIONSHIPS WITH HILTON’S CUSTOMERS; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS SAYS ALERTED BY EXPEDIA ABOUT CYBER ATTACK; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – EXPEDIA ALERTED CO THAT USERS OF ORBITZ PLATFORM FROM JAN 1, 2016 THROUGH DEC 22, 2017 MAY HAVE BEEN VICTIMS OF CYBER ATTACK; 30/04/2018 – Expedia’s Airplane + Hotel Etiquette Study Reveals the Latest in Travel Annoyances; 05/03/2018 Expedia® CruiseShipCenters® Announces Expansion Plans for Texas; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA 1Q REV. $2.5B, EST. $2.44B

Zimmer Partners Lp decreased its stake in Oneok Inc New (OKE) by 20.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zimmer Partners Lp sold 767,319 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The hedge fund held 2.95 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $205.71M, down from 3.71M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zimmer Partners Lp who had been investing in Oneok Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $69.3. About 2.12M shares traded or 6.12% up from the average. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 01/05/2018 – ONEOK MAINTAINS 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 14/05/2018 – ONEOK to Participate in Citi Global Energy and Utilities Conference; 15/03/2018 U.S. regulators ask power/gas utilities to look at rates after tax cut; 03/04/2018 – OKE: NO OPERATIONAL INTERRUPTIONS ON NATURAL GAS PIPELINES; 02/05/2018 – OKE DOESN’T EXPECT FERC TAX CHANGE TO ‘MATERIALLY’ IMPACT CO; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $2.22B TO $2.42B, EST. $2.26B; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $62; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK INC – INCREASED ONEOK’S QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 2.5 CENTS PER SHARE, OR 3 PERCENT COMPARED WITH ITS PRIOR DIVIDEND, TO 79.5 CENTS PER SHARE; 03/04/2018 – OKE: TEMPORARILY DISABLED SERVICE W/ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK BOOSTS QTRLY DIV

Altimeter Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.35B and $2.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Elastic Nv by 25,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $7.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 185,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.55 million shares, and has risen its stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Analysts await Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.68 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.32 from last year’s $3.36 per share. EXPE’s profit will be $539.12 million for 8.74 P/E if the $3.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Expedia Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 150.34% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold EXPE shares while 140 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 134.86 million shares or 20.70% more from 111.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.03% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) or 59,555 shares. Eqis Capital, a California-based fund reported 9,230 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Company holds 7,309 shares. 12,685 are owned by Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd. Kazazian Asset Mgmt Llc holds 1.29% or 7,779 shares. Qci Asset Mngmt New York holds 0% or 40 shares in its portfolio. Colonial Trust Advisors holds 0.92% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 40,717 shares. Victory Capital Mgmt Inc reported 0.03% stake. Moreover, Smith Asset Management Grp Limited Partnership has 0.57% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Fmr Lc reported 787,502 shares. Menta Cap Limited Liability Co owns 1,878 shares. Howe & Rusling has invested 0% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Thomasville National Bank & Trust holds 0.99% or 45,006 shares in its portfolio. 8,814 were reported by Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 645,388 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

Zimmer Partners Lp, which manages about $1.50B and $8.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Edison Intl (NYSE:EIX) by 875,000 shares to 1.50 million shares, valued at $92.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altice Usa Inc by 2.15M shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.36 million shares, and has risen its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold OKE shares while 205 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 302.28 million shares or 0.68% more from 300.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Karpas Strategies Ltd Liability has 2.37% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Management Limited Liability Company has 155,487 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Wright Invsts has 20,601 shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Pinebridge Invests LP owns 14,202 shares. Kentucky Retirement System Insurance Trust Fund accumulated 0.13% or 8,184 shares. Glenmede Na invested in 81,539 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Johnson Invest Counsel reported 23,691 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Guardian Life Insurance Of America reported 1,187 shares. Oakworth invested 0.01% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Ltd holds 29,375 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Ohio-based Keybank Natl Association Oh has invested 0.04% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). 46,135 were reported by Axa. Huntington Commercial Bank has 0% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 3,979 shares. Bryn Mawr holds 0.02% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 3,954 shares. First Manhattan holds 0% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 11,954 shares.