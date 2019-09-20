As Expedia (EXPE) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio Trimmed by $1.82 Million Its Holding; Quantitative Systematic Strategies Holds Position in Duke Realty (DRE)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc increased its stake in Duke Realty Corp (DRE) by 33.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc bought 38,416 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.01% . The institutional investor held 152,885 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.83 million, up from 114,469 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Duke Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.35. About 2.17M shares traded or 12.17% up from the average. Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) has risen 16.66% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.66% the S&P500. Some Historical DRE News: 02/05/2018 – MEAG Munich Adds Duke Realty, Exits Halliburton: 13F; 26/04/2018 – PGGM Investments Buys New 1.3% Position in Duke Realty; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty 1Q Core FFO $0.30 per Diluted Share; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty Raises 2018 View To EPS 71c-EPS $1.09; 22/04/2018 – DJ Duke Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRE)

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio decreased its stake in Expedia Inc (EXPE) by 28.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio sold 13,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The institutional investor held 34,858 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.64 million, down from 48,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio who had been investing in Expedia Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $134.18. About 1.44 million shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA 1Q ADJ EBITDA $124B, EST. $116.4M; 26/04/2018 – EU moves to regulate tech giants’ business practices; 26/04/2018 – Expedia Delivers Sales Beat — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC EXPE.O – QTRLY ROOM NIGHT GROWTH 15 PCT VS 12 PCT LAST YEAR; 05/03/2018 Expedia® CruiseShipCenters® Announces Expansion Plans for Texas; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns Aaa underlying; Aa1 enhanced to Bellevue S.D. 405 (King County), WA’s GO bonds; 26/04/2018 – Expedia takes off after earnings; 15/05/2018 – Eurowings to expand online presence in bid to drive sales; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC – TRIVAGO CONTINUED TO INCREASE SHARE OF THE REST OF WORLD REGION IN FIRST QUARTER TO 20%, UP FROM 15% IN SAME PERIOD OF 2017; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC EXPE.O – QTRLY REVENUE $2,311 MLN VS $2,008 MLN LAST YEAR

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.46, from 1.57 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold EXPE shares while 159 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 113.03 million shares or 16.19% less from 134.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Allstate invested in 12,933 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As invested in 49,527 shares. Kazazian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.98% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Tower Bridge Advsrs, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 16,290 shares. 677,321 are held by D E Shaw &. Duncker Streett And invested in 2,130 shares or 0.06% of the stock. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 385,113 shares. Japan-based Nomura has invested 0.2% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Brinker Capital holds 0.25% or 51,791 shares. 130,000 are held by Pggm Investments. Jefferies Lc has 1,023 shares. M&T Fincl Bank Corp, New York-based fund reported 70,379 shares. Huntington Bank & Trust accumulated 14,940 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 743,699 are held by Franklin Inc.

Analysts await Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.56 earnings per share, up 5.95% or $0.20 from last year’s $3.36 per share. EXPE’s profit will be $524.16M for 9.42 P/E if the $3.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Expedia Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 142.18% EPS growth.

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio, which manages about $18.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hubspot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) by 27,057 shares to 46,085 shares, valued at $7.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 23,613 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,939 shares, and has risen its stake in Arconic Inc.

