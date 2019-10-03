As Exlservice Holdings (EXLS) Share Value Rose, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Has Decreased Stake by $14.72 Million; Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Increased Fiserv (FISV) Holding by $915,187; Valuation Rose

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 3.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc bought 10,057 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 273,162 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.90M, up from 263,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $100.96. About 3.12 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 04/04/2018 – Convenient Cardless Access to Cash Available at More Retail ATMs; 27/04/2018 – Allied Irish Bank Wins Celent Model Bank Award for Payments Transformation with Dovetail Payments Platform from Fiserv; 09/04/2018 – Carter Bank & Trust Embarks on Digital Transformation with Fiserv; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q EPS $1.00; 07/05/2018 – FISERV INC – PARTNERED WITH RIPPLESHOT, TO OFFER CARD RISK OFFICE FRAUD WARNING; 24/05/2018 – Fiserv Inc: EBAday 2018; 24/04/2018 – Matt: BREAKING: Sources tell SoccerBallNews™ that Brookfield-based Fiserv, Inc. will purchase naming rights for the new M…; 23/04/2018 – R Bank Creates an Excellent Experience for Employees and Customers With Move to Fiserv Technology; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Survey Shows Many Consumers Fret Over Finances, Even as New Tools Gain Traction; 18/04/2018 – IMM, Ascensus Unveil Enhanced Version of IRAdirect eSign at Fiserv Forum

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Exlservice Holdings Inc. (EXLS) by 40.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc sold 222,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.72% . The institutional investor held 333,696 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.07M, down from 556,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Exlservice Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $66.15. About 96,129 shares traded. ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) has risen 15.89% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EXLS News: 01/05/2018 – ExlService Sees FY Rev $835M-$855M; 01/05/2018 – ExlService 1Q EPS 66c; 17/04/2018 – ExlService Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – EXLSERVICE 1Q REV. $207.0M, EST. $203.9M; 01/05/2018 – ExlService 1Q Rev $207M; 01/05/2018 – EXLSERVICE SEES FY REV. $835M TO $855M, EST. $845.4M; 01/05/2018 – ExlService Agrees to Acquire SCIOInspire Holdings; 01/05/2018 – ExlService Sees Deal Closing in Next 3 Month; 15/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Mountain Province Diamonds, Limoneira, Arsanis, ExlService, Argo Group Internation; 01/05/2018 – ExlService Sees FY Adj EPS $2.70-Adj EPS $2.80

Analysts await ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 1.67% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.6 per share. EXLS’s profit will be $20.83 million for 27.11 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by ExlService Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.17% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 6 investors sold EXLS shares while 48 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 30.92 million shares or 0.73% more from 30.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parkside Bancorp & Tru holds 0.02% or 1,097 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.01% or 51,622 shares. Fenimore Asset has invested 0.41% in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS). Public Sector Pension Board has 75,768 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Signaturefd Limited Liability Co, Georgia-based fund reported 26 shares. Shelton Capital Mngmt accumulated 3,451 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bancorp Of America De reported 0% of its portfolio in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS). Envestnet Asset Incorporated holds 0.01% or 60,429 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.02% or 23,307 shares. Pinebridge LP has invested 0.03% in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has 114,773 shares. Tower Rech Capital (Trc) holds 195 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.01% in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS). Pitcairn Communications stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS). Amundi Pioneer Asset invested in 3,400 shares.

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $475.08 million and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 10,170 shares to 957,401 shares, valued at $31.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Maximus Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 39,040 shares in the quarter, for a total of 483,733 shares, and has risen its stake in Malibu Boats Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU).

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ubs Ag Jersey Brh (MLPI) by 63,604 shares to 752,198 shares, valued at $16.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 5,462 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,798 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 32 investors sold FISV shares while 308 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 396.87 million shares or 3.10% more from 384.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Covington Cap Management holds 0% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) or 166 shares. Service Of America Incorporated has 261,960 shares for 3.52% of their portfolio. Cibc Asset Management stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma holds 3.62% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 2.73M shares. San Francisco Sentry Gru (Ca) reported 119 shares stake. Mirae Asset Global Invests owns 364,492 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Livingston Gp Asset Mngmt Com (Operating As Southport Capital Management) owns 0.31% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 7,545 shares. Veritable LP reported 13,638 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Alexandria Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2,700 shares stake. Aqr Management Limited Liability has 348,516 shares. The Quebec – Canada-based Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.01% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Allen Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 450,668 shares or 1.17% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Chase Investment Counsel Corp has 2.06% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Capital Rech accumulated 536,700 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Rmb Cap Management Lc holds 0.1% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) or 41,236 shares.