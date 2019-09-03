As Exelon (EXC) Valuation Declined, Holder Guardian Capital LP Has Decreased Holding by $1.14 Million; Gyroscope Capital Management Group Has Decreased Its Stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) as Share Price Rose

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 98.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc sold 627,911 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 12,089 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, down from 640,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $337.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $108.48. About 6.83M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 23/03/2018 – JPMorgan Is Said to Add Nick DeCock for Equity-Derivatives Sales; 13/03/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES CONCLUDES PRESENTATION AT JPMORGAN CONFERENCE; 16/04/2018 – HISPANIA SA HIS.MC – APPOINTED GOLDMAN SACHS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED, UBS LIMITED AND J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES FINANCIAL ADVISORS; 07/05/2018 – NCR Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 31/05/2018 – PRICE GROUP SAYS JPMORGAN DECREASED HOLDING TO 4.32%; 08/05/2018 – Presidio Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 29/05/2018 – JPM INVESTING $500M MORE Y/Y IN CIB ON TECH, BREXIT, MIFID; 16/05/2018 – Presidio Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – MAIL.RU GROUP LTD MAlLRq.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $27; 05/04/2018 – BID CORP. SAYS JP MORGAN CUTS STAKE IN CO. TO 9.47% FROM 11.4%

Guardian Capital Lp decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 5.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Lp sold 22,711 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 394,648 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.78M, down from 417,359 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Lp who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $47.82. About 4.04M shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 02/05/2018 – EXELON CEO: PJM REFORMS COULD BE IN PLACE BY NEXT YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Spark Energy to take initial bids; 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS DRESDEN 2 REACTOR POWER TO 84% FROM 100%: NRC; 02/05/2018 – EXELON 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 19/04/2018 – Exelon: Investing in Advancing Future of Nuclear Energy; 10/04/2018 – N.J. legislature to vote on nuclear subsidy bill on Thursday; 08/05/2018 – Exelon Plans $28.8 Billion in Capital Spending Between 2018 and 2021, an Industrial Info News Alert; 29/03/2018 – EXELON GENERATION SAYS FILED WITH ISO NEW ENGLAND INC TO RETIRE MYSTIC GENERATING STATION’S UNITS 7, 8, 9, AND JET UNIT ON JUNE 1, 2022; 02/05/2018 – Exelon 1Q Net $585M; 11/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS POWER AT QUAD CITIES 2 REACTOR TO 97% FROM 100%:NRC

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc, which manages about $127.73 million and $261.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Best Buy Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 46,774 shares to 118,208 shares, valued at $8.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 10,718 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,384 shares, and has risen its stake in Hp Inc.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.52 billion for 11.21 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

Guardian Capital Lp, which manages about $5.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 5,618 shares to 13,819 shares, valued at $2.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) by 407,598 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.83M shares, and has risen its stake in Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR).

Analysts await Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.88 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.88 per share. EXC’s profit will be $839.97M for 13.59 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Exelon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.67% EPS growth.