As Exelon (EXC) Valuation Declined, Acadian Asset Management Upped Position by $29.09 Million; Lionstone Capital Management Position in Lowes Cos (LOW) Has Upped by $1.30 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Lionstone Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 6.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lionstone Capital Management Llc bought 13,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The hedge fund held 203,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.53M, up from 190,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lionstone Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $111.38. About 1.82 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – Ackman makes roughly $1 billion bet on Lowe’s; 22/05/2018 – Head of struggling JC Penney departs for Lowe’s; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS TAX NOT ONLY FACTOR IN INVESTMENT DECISIONS; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: SERIOUS ESCALATION OF TRADE TENSIONS WOULD RISK HEALTH OF GLOBAL ECONOMY; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Next Move in Interest Rates Likely Higher; 23/05/2018 – Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square takes $1bn stake in Lowe’s; 01/05/2018 – LOWE: POSSIBLE AUSTRALIA LENDING STANDARDS MAY TIGHTEN FURTHER; 23/05/2018 – Pershing Square takes $1bn stake in Lowe’s; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s: Prolonged Unfavorable Weather Led to Delayed Spring Selling Season; 06/03/2018 – RBA GOVERNOR LOWE SPEECH: LIVE

Acadian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 71.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Acadian Asset Management Llc bought 618,992 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 1.49M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $71.42 million, up from 870,835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Acadian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $48.24. About 1.44M shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 09/04/2018 – ComEd Seeks to Jumpstart Solar, Other Renewables in Illinois; 13/03/2018 Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 23/03/2018 – EXELON SEEKING TO AGGREGATE 600 MEGAWATTS OF UNFORCED CAPACITY; 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS BRAIDWOOD 2 REACTOR POWER TO 73% FROM 100%: NRC; 24/05/2018 – Higher PJM auction prices won’t save some U.S. nuclear plants; 24/05/2018 – EXELON CORP – EXELON’S OTHER NUCLEAR PLANTS IN PJM CLEARED IN AUCTION FOR 2021-2022 PLANNING YEAR; 02/04/2018 – Exelon Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Exelon at Group Dinner Hosted By Loop Capital Markets Today; 02/05/2018 – EXELON 1Q ADJ EPS 96C, EST. 93C; 08/05/2018 – Exelon: Joseph Dominguez Promoted to CEO of ComEd

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 57 investors sold LOW shares while 432 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 565.48 million shares or 2.26% less from 578.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada has 0.06% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 1.42 million shares. Crestwood Gru Lc invested in 0.02% or 5,215 shares. Price T Rowe Incorporated Md holds 2.13 million shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Coho Prns Limited stated it has 4.17% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Koshinski Asset Mngmt accumulated 5,441 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Gamble Jones Invest Counsel holds 0.2% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 23,241 shares. Bradley Foster And Sargent Incorporated Ct has invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Df Dent And holds 37,773 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Cannell Peter B Incorporated stated it has 2.41% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Norinchukin Fincl Bank The reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Moreover, Merian Invsts (Uk) has 0.04% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Montag A Inc stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Limited Liability Co reported 43,123 shares stake. Ami Invest Mgmt owns 2,000 shares. 2,326 are held by Schmidt P J Inv Inc.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. $200,342 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) was bought by Frieson Donald on Wednesday, June 19. 10,000 shares were bought by Ellison Marvin R, worth $950,538 on Friday, May 24.

