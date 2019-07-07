As Exelon (EXC) Stock Value Rose, Energy Income Partners Boosted Stake by $29.61 Million; Endo Intl Plc (ENDP) Shareholder Chou Associates Management Has Boosted Position

Chou Associates Management Inc increased its stake in Endo Intl Plc (ENDP) by 25.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chou Associates Management Inc bought 180,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 37.07% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 880,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.05M, up from 700,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chou Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Endo Intl Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $981.63M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.86% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $4.34. About 4.00M shares traded or 3.00% up from the average. Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) has risen 6.43% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ENDP News: 26/04/2018 – ENDO TO BUY SOMERSET THERAPEUTICS & OF AFFILIATE WINTAC LIMITED; 07/05/2018 – LANNETT – ACQUIRED 23 APPROVED AND ONE PENDING DRUG PRODUCT APPLICATIONS FROM UNIT OF ENDO FOR UPFRONT PAYMENT PLUS FUTURE MILESTONE PAYMENTS; 02/04/2018 – ENDO INTERNATIONAL PLC – HAS AGREED TO EXTEND TEMPORARY LITIGATION STAY FOR AN ADDITIONAL 180 DAYS; 08/05/2018 – ENDO INTERNATIONAL PLC – COMPANY AFFIRMS 2018 FULL-YEAR REVENUES, ADJUSTED EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE; 02/04/2018 – Endo International Agrees to Extend Temporary Stay of FDA Litigation; 26/04/2018 – ENDO TO BUY SOMERSET, WINTAC AFFILIATE FOR ABOUT $190M; 20/04/2018 – FDA Draft Guidance Outlines Possible Ways Companies Can More Efficiently Explore Innovations in Buprenorphine Products; 07/05/2018 – Lannett Acquires Portfolio of Generic Products From Endo Intl; 23/04/2018 – PALADIN LABS XIAFLEX NEW INDICATION FOR PEYRONIE’S DISEASE; 10/04/2018 – Endo Short-Interest Ratio Rises 29% to 7 Days

Energy Income Partners Llc increased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 13.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Income Partners Llc bought 592,198 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.87 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $244.13 million, up from 4.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Income Partners Llc who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $49.2. About 4.48M shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 20.90% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 23/04/2018 – Exelon Utilities Receive Energy Star® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award; 27/04/2018 – EXELON RAISES CALVERT CLIFFS 2 REACTOR TO FULL POWER: OPERATOR; 10/04/2018 – EXELON’S PEACH BOTTOM 3 REACTOR CUT TO 60% FROM 100%: NRC; 24/05/2018 – EXELON CORP – ANNOUNCES OUTCOME OF 2021-2022 PJM CAPACITY AUCTION – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – ComEd Electric Transmission Rates to Decrease in June; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS AA3 TO GRUNDY & WILL COS. CUSD 1 (COAL CITY), IL’S GO BONDS; 22/04/2018 – DJ Exelon Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXC); 08/05/2018 – EXELON REPORTS LEADERSHIP CHANGES TO FURTHER STRENGTHEN CO. & P; 09/04/2018 – ComEd Seeks to Jumpstart Solar, Other Renewables in Illinois; 19/04/2018 – Exelon is Strongly Committed to the Future of Nuclear Energy

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold EXC shares while 252 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 742.04 million shares or 2.35% less from 759.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Perella Weinberg Mngmt LP invested in 0.06% or 26,005 shares. Farmers Merchants Invs invested in 2,007 shares. Hwg Hldgs Lp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Live Your Vision reported 3,150 shares. Usca Ria Limited Liability invested in 0.37% or 34,507 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.06% or 1.26M shares in its portfolio. Ifrah Fincl reported 0.42% stake. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Limited invested in 14,422 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc has invested 0.64% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Conning Inc reported 29,818 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 870,835 shares. United Kingdom-based Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) has invested 0.05% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 80,659 shares. Huber Cap Management Limited Company reported 554,912 shares. Ohio-based Huntington Savings Bank has invested 0.02% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC).

Energy Income Partners Llc, which manages about $4.12 billion and $5.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equitrans Midstream Corporat by 210,335 shares to 4.93M shares, valued at $107.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ugi Corp New (NYSE:UGI) by 470,114 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.09 million shares, and cut its stake in Alliance Res Partner LP (NASDAQ:ARLP).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $837,900 activity.

