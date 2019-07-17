As Exelon (EXC) Stock Value Rose, Electron Capital Partners Lowered Its Holding; Chevron (CVX) Stock Price Rose While Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky Boosted Its Position

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 10.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky bought 31,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 340,917 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.00 million, up from 309,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $124.76. About 3.29 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – ABOUT 55% VOTES CAST AT ANNUAL MEET VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON METHANE EMISSIONS; 04/05/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – THERE IS NO ADMISSION OF GUILT, RESPONDENTS MAINTAIN CONDUCT NOT UNLAWFUL, COMMISSION ELECTED NOT TO PURSUE MATTER FURTHER; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY – UNIT SIGNED A LONG-TERM CONTRACT WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES DE MÉXICO S. FOR ABOUT 50 PCT OF FACILITY’S STORAGE AND SEND-OUT CAPACITY; 06/04/2018 – Chevron seeks extension of Rokan block contract in Indonesia beyond 2021; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS $18 BLN TO $20 BLN ANNUAL INVESTMENT RANGE PROJECTED THROUGH 2020; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 92 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON TRANSITION TO LOW CARBON BUSINESS MODEL; 08/03/2018 – Brazil’s Petrobras to start binding phase to sell Africa unit; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N SAYS SEEING SOME OILFIELD SERVICE COST INFLATION IN PERMIAN BASIN AND OTHER U.S. SHALE FIELDS; 18/05/2018 – AMYRIS INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 25/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280970 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES

Electron Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 7.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc sold 190,132 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.34M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $117.23 million, down from 2.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $48.4. About 4.38M shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 20.90% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 13/03/2018 Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 24/05/2018 – EXELON: THREE MILE ISLAND, DRESDEN DID NOT CLEAR IN AUCTION; 08/05/2018 – EXELON NAMES JOSEPH NIGRO CFO; 10/04/2018 – EXELON’S PEACH BOTTOM 3 REACTOR CUT TO 60% FROM 100%: NRC; 23/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY GOVERNOR SIGNS BILL TO SUBSIDIZE NUCLEAR POWER PLANTS TO FURTHER GREENHOUSE GAS REDUCTION GOALS; 23/05/2018 – New Jersey governor signs nuclear subsidy bill into law; 15/05/2018 – Exelon Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Exelon Generation Files to Retire Mystic Generating Station in 2022, Absent Any Regulatory Solution; 03/05/2018 – Exelon and ComEd Named Corporation of the Year by Chicago Minority Supplier Development Council, Inc; 14/03/2018 – EXELON RESTARTS LASALLE 1 REACTOR IN ILL. TO 1%, NRC REPORTS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold EXC shares while 252 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 742.04 million shares or 2.35% less from 759.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29 million and $783.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 175,952 shares to 692,065 shares, valued at $87.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in El Paso Elec Co (NYSE:EE) by 310,159 shares in the quarter, for a total of 962,905 shares, and has risen its stake in Tellurian Inc New.

Analysts await Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 12.68% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.71 per share. EXC’s profit will be $601.99 million for 19.52 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual EPS reported by Exelon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky, which manages about $8.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 4,631 shares to 45,680 shares, valued at $5.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 8,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 132,597 shares, and cut its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL).

