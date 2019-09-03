As Exelon (EXC) Stock Value Declined, Holder Electron Capital Partners Trimmed Its Holding; Cabot Microelectronics (Put) (CCMP) Holder Barclays Plc Has Trimmed Its Stake by $2.94 Million as Valuation Declined

Electron Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 7.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc sold 190,132 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The hedge fund held 2.34M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $117.23 million, down from 2.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $47.26. About 5.47M shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 25/04/2018 – Spark Energy to take initial bids; 19/04/2018 – Exelon: Clear That New, Large-Scale Nuclear Plants Aren’t Viable in Today’s U.S. Competitive Markets; 08/05/2018 – Exelon Plans $28.8 Billion in Capital Spending Between 2018 and 2021, an Industrial Info News Alert; 09/04/2018 – ComEd Seeks to Jumpstart Solar, Other Renewables in Illinois; 22/03/2018 – EXELON’S NINE MILE POINT 1 REACTOR CUT TO 85% FROM 100%: NRC; 24/05/2018 – Exelon at Group Dinner Hosted By Loop Capital Markets Today; 23/05/2018 – New Jersey governor signs nuclear subsidy bill into law; 11/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS POWER AT QUAD CITIES 2 REACTOR TO 97% FROM 100%:NRC; 26/03/2018 – EXELON’S BRAIDWOOD 1 REACTOR OUTPUT CUT AHEAD OF REFUELING; 08/05/2018 – Exelon Names Joseph Nigro as Chief Financial Officer

Barclays Plc decreased its stake in Cabot Microelectronics Corp (Put) (CCMP) by 96.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barclays Plc sold 26,225 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 1,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112,000, down from 27,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barclays Plc who had been investing in Cabot Microelectronics Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $124.65. About 110,487 shares traded. Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) has risen 2.89% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CCMP News: 22/03/2018 – Myanmar President Htin Kyaw’s resignation raises doubts about the government’s leadership, according to Bridget Welsh of John Cabot University; 05/03/2018 – CABOT MICRO BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 40C/SHR FROM 20C, EST. 22C; 09/03/2018 – NASDAQ INVESTIGATING CCMP TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN 14:34-14:35; 08/05/2018 – Encore Announces Agreement to Acquire the Remaining Interest in Cabot; 07/05/2018 – Cabot Micro at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 22/03/2018 – The country has been accused of ethnic cleansing, according to Bridget Welsh of John Cabot University; 29/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Issuer Rating Of A1 To Cabot, Ar; 26/04/2018 – CABOT MICROELECTRONICS CORP – EXPECTS GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES FOR FULL FISCAL YEAR TO BE BETWEEN $148 MLN AND $153 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics 2Q Adj EPS $1.19; 19/04/2018 – Cabot Energy Reports Widened Pretax Loss in 2017

Barclays Plc, which manages about $145.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cirrus Logic Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 86,900 shares to 129,700 shares, valued at $5.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Glaukos Corp by 9,855 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,058 shares, and has risen its stake in Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONCE).

Analysts await Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.53 EPS, up 3.38% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.48 per share. CCMP’s profit will be $43.40M for 20.37 P/E if the $1.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual EPS reported by Cabot Microelectronics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.77% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.77, from 2.16 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 29 investors sold CCMP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 26.72 million shares or 0.40% more from 26.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has 42,623 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Sei Invs Com holds 0.02% or 57,506 shares in its portfolio. California-based Snyder Capital Management Lp has invested 1.39% in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). Barclays Public Ltd Com has invested 0% in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). 53,004 are owned by Arrowmark Colorado Hldgs Llc. Raymond James And Associates has 0.01% invested in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) for 37,927 shares. State Street Corporation has 795,517 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). Mackay Shields Llc owns 0.01% invested in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) for 6,500 shares. First Tru LP owns 0.01% invested in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) for 41,913 shares. Copper Rock Cap Prtn Ltd Liability Com holds 1% or 126,786 shares in its portfolio. Intrust Comml Bank Na, a Kansas-based fund reported 3,241 shares. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) for 3,924 shares. Stanley has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). 14,468 are held by Bowling Portfolio Mgmt Llc.

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29M and $783.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tellurian Inc New by 1.14M shares to 3.07 million shares, valued at $34.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 303,982 shares in the quarter, for a total of 809,163 shares, and has risen its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).