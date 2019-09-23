As Exelon (EXC) Stock Value Declined, Crow Point Partners Has Upped Its Stake; As Carnival (CCL) Shares Declined, Portland Investment Counsel Lifted Stake

Portland Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 41.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Investment Counsel Inc bought 24,256 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 82,959 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.86M, up from 58,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $47.51. About 1.59 million shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 11/04/2018 – CARNIVAL BOOSTS QUARTERLY DIV 11% TO 50C/SHR FROM 45C, EST. 45C; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN ADDED PAGS, EXP, NFLX, YUM, CCL IN 1Q: 13F; 10/05/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line Unveils Largest, Most Technologically Advanced Operations Center In Cruise Industry; 18/05/2018 – Princess Cruises Releases South America 2019-2020 Cruise Vacations; 13/04/2018 – Princess Cruises Announces Encounters with Discovery at SEA Program Lineup for 2018; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL – EXPECTS 2018 FY NET CRUISE COSTS EXCLUDING FUEL PER ALBD IN CONSTANT CURRENCY COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR TO BE UP ABOUT 1.0 PERCENT; 03/04/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line is joining the fight to contest Bermuda’s same-sex marriage ban; 03/04/2018 – Holland America Line’s Popular Ready Set Sail Promotion Offers Pre-Paid Gratuities, Reduced Deposits and Exceptional Cruise Fares; 26/04/2018 – Super Bowl Champion Jake Elliott To Face Off Against Carnival Horizon Godmother Queen Latifah In Lip Sync Battle: Horizon, Part; 20/04/2018 – Senior Executive Appointments and Promotions Announced for Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn and Carnival Australia

Crow Point Partners Llc increased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 65.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crow Point Partners Llc bought 125,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 316,001 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.15M, up from 191,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crow Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $48.24. About 1.36 million shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS LASALLE 2 REACTOR POWER TO 63% FROM 100%: NRC; 08/05/2018 – Exelon Announces Leadership Changes to Further Strengthen Company and Position for Future Growth; 02/05/2018 – EXELON 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 13/03/2018 Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 08/05/2018 – Exelon Plans $28.8 Billion in Capital Spending Between 2018 and 2021, an Industrial Info News Alert; 28/03/2018 – Exelon Corp. CDS Tightens 7 Bps; 08/05/2018 – EXELON REPORTS LEADERSHIP CHANGES TO FURTHER STRENGTHEN CO. & P; 15/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin Selected to Provide GridStar™ Energy Storage for New ComEd Microgrid Project in Chicago; 19/04/2018 – Exelon is Strongly Committed to the Future of Nuclear Energy; 29/03/2018 – Exelon: LNG Terminal to Ensure Continued Reliable Supply of Fuel to Mystic Units While They Remain Operating

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $1.93 million activity. The insider WEISENBURGER RANDALL J bought 20,000 shares worth $930,000.

Portland Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $193.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 40,100 shares to 92,800 shares, valued at $12.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fortis Inc (FRTSF) by 10,656 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,958 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

More notable recent Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Amazon, Alibaba And Peloton In Focus – Seeking Alpha” on September 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Airline and cruise names hit by oil price spike – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Carnival makes schedule changes at Port Tampa Bay due to Hurricane Dorian – Tampa Bay Business Journal” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “CEOs Are Also Endangered at SeaWorld Entertainment – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold CCL shares while 212 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 384.78 million shares or 1.12% more from 380.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James Tru Na owns 58,016 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 711 shares. Victory Cap Mgmt owns 161,801 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Pinnacle Assoc owns 246,920 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Security Bancorp Of Sioux City Iowa Ia reported 8,711 shares. Moreover, Ironwood Fincl Limited has 0% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). London Co Of Virginia holds 2.66% or 6.64M shares in its portfolio. Sterling Cap Mgmt holds 0.75% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 1.66M shares. D E Shaw And owns 89,731 shares. Landscape Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 78,544 shares. Kansas-based Ima Wealth Inc has invested 0% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) holds 4,870 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Pineno Levin And Ford Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 1.59% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Concorde Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 6,876 shares. Bluecrest Cap Mgmt holds 0.02% or 4,964 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold EXC shares while 259 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 734.48 million shares or 1.02% less from 742.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aviva Public Limited Co, United Kingdom-based fund reported 358,444 shares. Tudor Et Al accumulated 0.02% or 14,745 shares. Brandywine Investment Limited Co invested in 38,108 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Haverford Tru Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 8,428 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board has invested 0.32% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Wellington Management Grp Llp has 27.63M shares. Destination Wealth Mngmt has 0% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 559,648 shares or 0% of the stock. Chevy Chase holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 816,864 shares. Toth Financial Advisory holds 0.01% or 504 shares in its portfolio. Delta Asset Management Ltd Llc Tn stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Moreover, Raymond James And has 0.05% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Nordea Inv Management holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 3.34M shares. Nuwave Investment Management Limited Co has 0.07% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) Sa stated it has 46,353 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings.