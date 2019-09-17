As Exelon (EXC) Stock Value Declined, Atria Investments Has Increased Holding by $1.15 Million; As Golar Lng Partners LP (GMLP) Stock Price Declined, Royal Bank Of Canada Lowered by $321,210 Its Stake

Atria Investments Llc increased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 480.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atria Investments Llc bought 26,232 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 31,696 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.42M, up from 5,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atria Investments Llc who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $47.39. About 1.00M shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 08/05/2018 – Exelon: Anne Pramaggiore Promoted to CEO of Exelon Utilities, Succeeding Denis P. O’Brien; 19/04/2018 – Exelon is Strongly Committed to the Future of Nuclear Energy; 16/05/2018 – EXELON HAD PROPOSED TO RETIRE BOTH GAS-FIRED POWER GENERATORS; 08/05/2018 – EXELON REPORTS LEADERSHIP CHANGES TO FURTHER STRENGTHEN CO. & P; 21/03/2018 – Federal Register: Exelon Generation Company, LLC; Oyster Creek Nuclear Generating Station; Revision to License Condition 2.C.(5; 15/03/2018 – Spark Energy re-energizes sale attempt; 16/04/2018 – EXELON’S LIMERICK 1 REACTOR RAISED TO 5% FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 25/05/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICES AFFECTS 84 WORKERS AT EXELON GENERATION CO; 26/03/2018 – EXELON’S BRAIDWOOD 1 REACTOR OUTPUT CUT AHEAD OF REFUELING; 21/05/2018 – EXELON RAISES CLINTON REACTOR TO 1% POWER FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC

Royal Bank Of Canada decreased its stake in Golar Lng Partners Lp (GMLP) by 97.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Canada sold 32,121 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.14% . The institutional investor held 835 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9,000, down from 32,956 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Canada who had been investing in Golar Lng Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $687.61 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $9.9. About 48,917 shares traded. Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) has declined 27.42% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.42% the S&P500. Some Historical GMLP News: 16/04/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Partners L.P. – Announcement of filing of Form 20-F Annual Report; 15/05/2018 – Invesco Adds Aptiv, Exits Golar LNG Partners, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – DISAPPOINTING THAT SCHLUMBERGER WILL NO LONGER BE PART OF PARTNERSHIP GROUP, GOLAR; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG unwinds joint venture with Schlumberger; 31/05/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Partners L.P. Interim results for the period ended 31 March 2018; 27/04/2018 – Golar LNG Partners LP Cash Distributions; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY – GOLAR, OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR PROJECT; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY SAYS GOLAR AND OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR THE PROJECT; 19/03/2018 – GOLAR LNG PARTNERS BRIAN TIENZO WILL STEP DOWN AS CFO; 05/03/2018 REG-Golar LNG Partners L.P. : Common Unit Repurchase Program

Royal Bank Of Canada, which manages about $248.81B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 21,987 shares to 36,914 shares, valued at $1.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (Call) (NYSE:JNJ) by 151,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 185,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Gold Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold EXC shares while 259 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 734.48 million shares or 1.02% less from 742.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Horizon Invest Service Ltd Liability reported 13,087 shares. Vident Inv Advisory stated it has 40,647 shares. Bb&T holds 0.12% or 138,954 shares. Calamos Ltd Liability invested 0.19% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Clearbridge Ltd Co, New York-based fund reported 3.57M shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust holds 4.06 million shares. Dorsey And Whitney Trust Lc invested in 0.11% or 14,385 shares. D E Shaw Company holds 0.02% or 366,996 shares in its portfolio. Umb Bancorp N A Mo holds 9,281 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Atlantic Union National Bank & Trust Corporation owns 4,172 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Citigroup accumulated 1.23M shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Johnson Investment Counsel has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Griffin Asset Mngmt holds 0.15% or 23,785 shares in its portfolio.