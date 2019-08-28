As Exelon (EXC) Stock Price Declined, Lmr Partners Llp Has Lowered Holding by $368,450; Cibc Asset Management Cut Its Holding in Pg&E (PCG) as Stock Price Declined

Lmr Partners Llp decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 15.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lmr Partners Llp sold 7,369 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 39,213 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.97 million, down from 46,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lmr Partners Llp who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $46.39. About 1.30 million shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 12/04/2018 – EXELON RAISES POWER AT PEACH BOTTOM 3 TO 86% FROM 60%: NRC; 28/03/2018 – Exelon Corp. CDS Tightens 7 Bps; 19/04/2018 – Exelon: Strongly Committed to Future of Nuclear Energy; 07/05/2018 – EXELON CORP EXC.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $43; 02/05/2018 – Exelon 1Q Rev $9.69B; 24/05/2018 – Exelon says 3 U.S. nuclear plants did not clear PJM capacity auction; 12/04/2018 – EXELON RAISES POWER AT BYRON 2 REACTOR TO 100% FROM 90%: NRC; 15/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin Selected to Provide GridStar™ Energy Storage for New ComEd Microgrid Project in Chicago; 26/04/2018 – EXELON CORP SAYS IS SETTING A GOAL TO REDUCE GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS FROM ITS INTERNAL OPERATIONS BY 15 PERCENT BY 2022; 22/03/2018 – EXELON’S NINE MILE POINT 1 REACTOR CUT TO 85% FROM 100%: NRC

Cibc Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 49.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc Asset Management Inc sold 25,757 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The institutional investor held 26,305 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $468,000, down from 52,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $11.1. About 1.09 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/31/2018 05:11 PM; 03/04/2018 – PG&E Proposes Reforms to Support the State’s Clean Energy Future; 27/03/2018 – PG&E Working to Reduce Wildfire Risks by Increasing Distances Between Trees and Power Lines and Reducing Fuels; 19/04/2018 – Trio of Baby Falcons Banded at PG&E’s Headquarters; 25/05/2018 – PG&E SAYS IT BELIEVES ITS PROGRAMS MET STATE’S STANDARDS; 26/05/2018 – California Faults PG&E Lines for Four Smaller October Fires; 27/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES DATC PATH 15 AND DATC HOLDINGS PATH 15 ONE NOTCH; OUTLOOK STABLE; 25/05/2018 – REPORT SAYS PG&E EQUIPMENT CAUSED 4 NORTHERN CALIFORNIA FIRES; 09/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Pacific Gas & Electric – 04/09/2018 01:40 PM; 21/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/21/2018 03:08 AM

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q4.

Lmr Partners Llp, which manages about $1.96 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE:UMC) by 1.53 million shares to 17.82M shares, valued at $33.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Cibc Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Waste Connections Inc by 170,541 shares to 2.22M shares, valued at $196.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

