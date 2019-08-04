As Exelon (EXC) Stock Price Declined, Holder Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Has Lowered Stake by $3.39 Million; Hospitality Pptys Tr Com Sh Ben Int (HPT) Shareholder Pggm Investments Upped Its Position

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 29.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management sold 67,762 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 158,870 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.96 million, down from 226,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $44.75. About 7.73M shares traded or 47.41% up from the average. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Exelon Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXC); 10/04/2018 – EXELON’S PEACH BOTTOM 3 REACTOR CUT TO 60% FROM 100%: NRC; 16/04/2018 – Exelon’s ComEd Files for $23M Decrease in Customer Electric Rates; 08/05/2018 – Exelon Announces Leadership Changes to Further Strengthen Co and Position for Future Growth; 29/03/2018 – Exelon Snags Gas `Gold Mine’ in Priciest U.S. Power Market; 15/05/2018 – Exelon Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – EXELON CORP EXC.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $44; 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS QUAD CITIES 1 REACTOR POWER TO 88% FROM 100%: NRC; 29/03/2018 – Exelon Generation Files to Retire Mystic Generating Station in 2022, Absent Any Regulatory Solution; 09/04/2018 – ComEd Seeks to Jumpstart Solar, Other Renewables in Illinois

Pggm Investments increased its stake in Hospitality Pptys Tr Com Sh Ben Int (HPT) by 643.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pggm Investments bought 491,151 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.85% . The institutional investor held 567,522 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.93M, up from 76,371 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pggm Investments who had been investing in Hospitality Pptys Tr Com Sh Ben Int for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $24.29. About 656,861 shares traded. Hospitality Properties Trust (NYSE:HPT) has declined 11.69% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.69% the S&P500. Some Historical HPT News: 19/04/2018 – Hospitality Properties Raises Dividend to 53c Vs. 52c; 10/05/2018 – HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES TRUST – MATURITY DATE OF AMENDED $400 MLN TERM LOAN WAS EXTENDED TO JULY 15, 2023; 12/03/2018 – Hitachi Power Tools Renames to Metabo HPT in North America; 09/05/2018 – Hospitality Properties 1Q Rev $528.6M; 09/05/2018 – HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES TRUST – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $528.6 MLN VS $488.6 MLN; 09/05/2018 – HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES 1Q REV. $528.6M, EST. $522.7M; 10/05/2018 – HPT EXTENDS MATURITIES, CHANGES PRICING ON $1.4B CREDIT LINES; 10/05/2018 – HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES TRUST – WAS EXTENDED TO JULY 15, 2022; 19/04/2018 – DJ Hospitality Properties Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HPT); 09/05/2018 – HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES 1Q COMP HOTEL REVPAR +2%

Pggm Investments, which manages about $19.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc Com (NYSE:AEP) by 32,400 shares to 32,402 shares, valued at $2.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp Com (NASDAQ:CELG) by 188,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 159,679 shares, and cut its stake in Aon Plc Shs Cl A (NYSE:AON).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold HPT shares while 84 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 118.22 million shares or 1.17% less from 119.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management, which manages about $1.07B and $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Titan Intl Inc Ill (NYSE:TWI) by 248,549 shares to 1.03 million shares, valued at $6.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 1.89 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.74 million shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $837,900 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold EXC shares while 252 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 742.04 million shares or 2.35% less from 759.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.