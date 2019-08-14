As Exelon (EXC) Stock Declined, Wasatch Advisors Trimmed by $375,000 Its Holding; Ls Investment Advisors Holds Stake in Smith A.O. (AOS)

Wasatch Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 4.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wasatch Advisors Inc sold 7,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 147,847 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.41 million, down from 155,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $44.62. About 3.15M shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 08/05/2018 – Exelon Announces Leadership Changes to Further Strengthen Co and Position for Future Growth; 08/05/2018 – Exelon: Anne Pramaggiore Promoted to CEO of Exelon Utilities, Succeeding Denis P. O’Brien; 23/05/2018 – EXELON, PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP OWN REACTORS IN N.J; 21/03/2018 – Federal Register: Exelon Generation Company, LLC; Oyster Creek Nuclear Generating Station; Revision to License Condition 2.C.(5; 14/05/2018 – Applications are Open for Future STEM Stars! Sign Up for the 2018 ComEd lcebox Derby Competition Before it Closes; 10/04/2018 – EXELON CORP EXC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $41 FROM $40; 29/03/2018 – EXELON CORP EXC.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 07/05/2018 – EXELON CORP EXC.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $43; 29/03/2018 – Exelon Snags Gas `Gold Mine’ in Priciest U.S. Power Market; 14/03/2018 – EXELON RESTARTS LASALLE 1 REACTOR IN ILL. TO 1%, NRC REPORTS

Ls Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Smith A.O. Corp (AOS) by 15.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ls Investment Advisors Llc bought 9,623 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.43% . The institutional investor held 70,392 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.75M, up from 60,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ls Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Smith A.O. Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $44.94. About 2.01 million shares traded. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 22.52% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 09/05/2018 – Kames Adds Praxair, Exits AO Smith, Cuts J&J: 13F; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith: Lowe’s Primary Supplier Pact Begins in Mid-August; 09/05/2018 – Kames Capital PLC Exits Position in AO Smith; 16/04/2018 – A. O. Smith to become primary water treatment brand at Lowe’s; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP AOS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.55 TO $2.61; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith Reports 1Q Profit Rise; Raises 2018 Guidance; 08/03/2018 Barb VanderMolen, A. O. Smith vice president-finance, receiving recognition with a Women in Manufacturing STEP Ahead Award; 25/04/2018 – AO SMITH 1Q EPS 57C, EST. 58C; 25/04/2018 – A. O. Smith reports double digit earnings growth on record first quarter sales; 23/04/2018 – DJ A O Smith Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AOS)

Wasatch Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.28B and $9.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 238,659 shares to 1.01M shares, valued at $97.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Denali Therapeutics Inc by 775,358 shares in the quarter, for a total of 820,904 shares, and has risen its stake in Fb Finl Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold EXC shares while 252 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 742.04 million shares or 2.35% less from 759.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jaffetilchin Investment Prtnrs Ltd Co has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Hudock Capital Group Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.04% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Com accumulated 20,712 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp reported 1.93 million shares. Panagora Asset Management reported 3.70M shares. Delta Asset Ltd Liability Company Tn stated it has 1,612 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Kopp Invest Advsr Limited Liability Co invested 0.7% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). 4,426 are held by Park Avenue Lc. Assetmark Inc holds 150,917 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Llc reported 527,387 shares. Shell Asset Company holds 220,165 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. 10,823 are owned by Magnetar Limited Liability. Morgan Stanley holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 2.90 million shares. Bb&T owns 141,941 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. South Dakota Investment Council owns 239,643 shares.

