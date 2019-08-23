As Exelon (EXC) Stock Declined, Shareholder Guardian Capital LP Lowered by $1.14 Million Its Holding; As Goldcorp New (GG) Stock Were Volatile, Shareholder Kopernik Global Investors Has Lowered Stake

Kopernik Global Investors Llc decreased its stake in Goldcorp Inc New (GG) by 99.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopernik Global Investors Llc sold 1.34 million shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 11,793 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $135,000, down from 1.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopernik Global Investors Llc who had been investing in Goldcorp Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $11.19 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical GG News: 22/03/2018 – S&P REVISES GOLDCORP INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 21/05/2018 – Goldcorp Says Peru and Nevada Would Make Its Portfolio Perfect; 25/04/2018 – GOLDCORP INC – BORDEN PROJECT ON TRACK FOR COMMERCIAL PRODUCTION BY H2 2019; 18/05/2018 – Goldcorp’s Telfer Sees Gold Prices Going ‘Significantly Higher’ (Video); 25/04/2018 – GOLDCORP INC – FY 2018 GUIDANCE RECONFIRMED FOR GOLD PRODUCTION; 14/05/2018 – Banco Santander Adds Goldcorp, Exits D.R. Horton: 13F; 25/04/2018 – GOLDCORP 1Q EPS 8C, EST. 10C; 26/04/2018 – Mednax process on life support; 25/04/2018 – Goldcorp 1Q Net $67M; 26/04/2018 – SPHINX RESOURCES – IN CONNECTION WITH DEAL, GOLDCORP WILL ACQUIRE 14% INTEREST IN QPM UNDER SUBSCRIPTION AGREEMENT BETWEEN CANADA STRATEGIC & GOLDCORP

Guardian Capital Lp decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 5.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Lp sold 22,711 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 394,648 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.78M, down from 417,359 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Lp who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $45.11. About 2.91 million shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 24/05/2018 – EXELON CORP – EXELON’S OTHER NUCLEAR PLANTS IN PJM CLEARED IN AUCTION FOR 2021-2022 PLANNING YEAR; 10/04/2018 – N.J. legislature to vote on nuclear subsidy bill on Thursday; 26/03/2018 – EXELON’S BRAIDWOOD 1 REACTOR OUTPUT CUT AHEAD OF REFUELING; 25/05/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICES AFFECTS 84 WORKERS AT EXELON GENERATION CO; 14/05/2018 – Applications are Open for Future STEM Stars! Sign Up for the 2018 ComEd Icebox Derby Competition Before it Closes; 29/03/2018 – Exelon To Purchase ENGIE North America’s LNG Import Terminal; 14/05/2018 – Metro Announces Extended Late-Night Service for Capitals Game 3, Powered by Exelon and Pepco; 08/05/2018 – Exelon: Nigro to Succeed Jonathan Thayer as CFO; 01/05/2018 – EXELON BRAIDWOOD 1 REACTOR WAS SHUT MONDAY ON EQUIPMENT FAILURE; 23/03/2018 – Five Exelon Utilities Issue Request for Proposals Regarding Aggregation of Capacity Resources in PJM

Guardian Capital Lp, which manages about $5.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 19,516 shares to 225,101 shares, valued at $18.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) by 16,163 shares in the quarter, for a total of 834,191 shares, and has risen its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold EXC shares while 252 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 742.04 million shares or 2.35% less from 759.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Gru Incorporated has invested 0.07% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Royal London Asset Management Limited stated it has 384,583 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tortoise Inv Mgmt Ltd Company reported 0.01% stake. Sandy Spring Bancorp accumulated 2,019 shares. Stifel Corporation, a Missouri-based fund reported 292,979 shares. Eqis Capital Mgmt has 17,639 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Argent Trust reported 4,468 shares. Raymond James Advsrs Incorporated reported 151,952 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Company owns 781 shares. The Switzerland-based Swiss Comml Bank has invested 0.18% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Indiana Trust holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 9,469 shares. Moors Cabot holds 0.02% or 6,192 shares in its portfolio. Apg Asset Management Nv reported 0.34% stake. 16 are held by West Oak Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company. 14.05 million were accumulated by Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc.

More notable recent Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” on August 03, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Plunging Interest Rates Have Utilities Back in the Spotlight: 4 Top Buys – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “15 Stocks To Watch For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Exelon Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Najarian Brothers See Unusual Options Activity In FireEye, Oracle, Mylan And Exelon – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

More notable recent Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Newmont Mining Corp. (NEM) Unfairly Penalized For GG Acquisition – Citi – StreetInsider.com” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bank of America Corporation 6 NCUM PFD SR GG declares $1.75 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is This The Number One Gold Play Of The Year? – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Goldcorp Inc (GG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Have Little Reason to Stick With Goldcorp Stock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: April 03, 2019.