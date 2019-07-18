As Exelon (EXC) Shares Rose, Shareholder Mariner Wealth Advisors Upped Its Holding; Wynn Resorts LTD (WYNN) Shareholder Kamunting Street Capital Management LP Cut Its Position by $5.18 Million as Stock Price Declined

Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN) by 53.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp sold 43,529 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.80% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 37,474 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.47 million, down from 81,003 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Wynn Resorts Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $135.09. About 756,268 shares traded. Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has declined 34.64% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.07% the S&P500. Some Historical WYNN News: 14/05/2018 – WYNN RESORTS REPORTS FURTHER CHANGES TO BOARD; 03/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts in Credit Pact That Includes 364-Day Term Loan Facility of Up to $800M; 09/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts: New Department Supports Diversity and Inclusion, Gender Equality, Fair Treatment in the Workplace; 24/04/2018 – Wynn posts upbeat adjusted profits on Macau gains; 05/04/2018 – Wynn Las Vegas Powers Its Data With 100 Percent Sustainable Energy; 07/03/2018 – Las Vegas RJ: BREAKING:Wynn Resorts CEO Matt Maddox told investors business this quarter is booming despite a sexual harassment; 30/04/2018 – Elaine Wynn Continues to Urge Hldrs to Withhold Votes From Legacy Director Nominee John J. Hagenbuch; 23/04/2018 – ELAINE WYNN URGES HOLDERS WITHHOLD VOTES FROM LEGACY NOMINEE; 22/05/2018 – Shareholders Vote Against Stockholder Proposal Requesting That Wynn Resorts Provide Political Contributions Report; 24/04/2018 – WYNN RESORTS BOOSTS QTR DIV

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 7.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc bought 12,853 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 188,909 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.47M, up from 176,056 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $48.76. About 3.35 million shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 20.90% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 14/05/2018 – Metro Announces Extended Late-Night Service for Capitals Game 3, Powered by Exelon and Pepco; 12/04/2018 – NEW JERSEY SENATE PASSES BILL AIDING PSEG, EXELON NUKE PLANTS; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Exelon May Benefit, Electric Power Up This Quarter; 11/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS POWER AT QUAD CITIES 2 REACTOR TO 97% FROM 100%:NRC; 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS DRESDEN 2 REACTOR POWER TO 84% FROM 100%: NRC; 23/04/2018 – Exelon Utilities Receive Energy Star® Partner of the Year — Sustained Excellence Award; 16/05/2018 – EXELON HAD PROPOSED TO RETIRE BOTH GAS-FIRED POWER GENERATORS; 01/05/2018 – Exelon Corporation Declares Dividend; 14/05/2018 – Applications are Open for Future STEM Stars! Sign Up for the 2018 ComEd lcebox Derby Competition Before it Closes; 29/03/2018 – Exelon: LNG Terminal to Ensure Continued Reliable Supply of Fuel to Mystic Units While They Remain Operating

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold EXC shares while 252 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 742.04 million shares or 2.35% less from 759.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 130,434 are held by Cibc Ww. Chesley Taft Assoc Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Homrich & Berg holds 4,069 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Millennium Management Ltd holds 0.17% or 2.24M shares in its portfolio. Dubuque National Bank & Trust & Tru holds 0.01% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) or 1,572 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 376,352 shares. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability owns 48,000 shares. Atwood & Palmer has invested 0% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Schaller Investment Group Inc holds 11,132 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Sequoia Advsrs Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 5,011 shares. Bp Public Limited Com accumulated 241,000 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 0.28% or 16.82M shares. Tiemann Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Co invested in 0.41% or 10,825 shares. Tuttle Tactical invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Los Angeles Capital Mgmt Equity has invested 0.03% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC).

More notable recent Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Exelon Has Hit The Regulatory Jackpot – Seeking Alpha” on May 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Takeaways From New York’s Ambitious Climate Change Plan – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Wells Fargo Turns Bullish On Exelon, Cites Legislative Tailwinds For Nuclear Energy – Benzinga” on April 02, 2019. More interesting news about Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What Exelon Corporation’s (NYSE:EXC) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “ComEd Solar Training Report Shines Light on Progress – Business Wire” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $837,900 activity.

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.11 billion and $7.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Grainger W W Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 2,139 shares to 1,294 shares, valued at $389,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 3,555 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 204,850 shares, and cut its stake in Cigna Corp New.

More notable recent Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wynn Resorts sets targets at investor day event – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “US STOCKS-Futures surge as U.S.-China restart trade talks – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN) Shares March Higher, Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” on April 08, 2019. More interesting news about Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: PII, WYNN, HELE – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Top Research Reports for Berkshire Hathaway, Pfizer & Danaher – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Analysts await Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 1.96% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.53 per share. WYNN’s profit will be $161.49 million for 22.52 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.61 actual earnings per share reported by Wynn Resorts, Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.83% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 45 investors sold WYNN shares while 125 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 79.45 million shares or 3.75% more from 76.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horizon Investments Ltd has invested 0.01% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Moreover, Macquarie Limited has 0.03% invested in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). New York State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) for 125,842 shares. Tower Research Capital Limited Liability Co (Trc) holds 0.03% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) or 3,461 shares. Crystal Rock reported 17,950 shares stake. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.05% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Gemmer Asset Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Panagora Asset Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) for 5,300 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada holds 0.01% or 99,139 shares in its portfolio. Psagot Inv House Limited reported 86,425 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. The North Carolina-based Natl Bank Of America De has invested 0.01% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt holds 47 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Maplelane Lc has 68,579 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa) Corporation owns 1.37% invested in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) for 60,811 shares. Asset One Limited accumulated 55,984 shares.