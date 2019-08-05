As Exelon (EXC) Shares Declined, Shareholder Tuttle Tactical Management Lowered Its Position by $1.38 Million; As Intl Business Machines I (IBM) Stock Rose, Renaissance Investment Group Boosted Its Holding by $352,500

Renaissance Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Intl Business Machines Corp I (IBM) by 37.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Investment Group Llc bought 2,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 9,165 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29 million, up from 6,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Intl Business Machines Corp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $3.07 during the last trading session, reaching $147.25. About 8.10M shares traded or 129.61% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 14/03/2018 – EV GROUP & IBM SIGN LICENSE PACT ON LASER DEBONDING TECHNOLOGY; 12/03/2018 – IBM Chairman, CEO V.M. Rometty 2017 Total Compensation $18.6 Million, Down From $32.7 Million a Year Earlier; 16/05/2018 – France’s Macron to meet CEOs of Facebook, Intel, IBM on May 23; 17/04/2018 – IBM Turnaround Questioned on Slower Growth of New Businesses; 16/04/2018 – UNISYS’S NEWFIELD FORMERLY DIRECTOR OF MSS FOR IBM; 27/03/2018 – ShiftPixy Leverages IBM’s Watson to Better Connect and Scale; 17/04/2018 – IBM – “A HIGHER LEVEL OF WORKFORCE TRANSFORMATION ACTIVITY DROVE ANOTHER 6 POINTS OF EXPENSE GROWTH” IN THE QTR – CONF CALL; 24/05/2018 – IBM and Crédit Mutuel Strengthen Their Strategic Partnership to Build the Bank of Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Technology Services and Cloud Platforms Rev $8.63B; 16/04/2018 – Realfiction: IBM installs Realfictions mixed reality display DeepFrame at its new innovation centre in Abu Dhabi

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 63.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc sold 27,670 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 15,829 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $794,000, down from 43,499 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $44.75. About 7.88M shares traded or 50.22% up from the average. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 29/03/2018 – Exelon Generation Files to Retire Mystic Generating Station in 2022, Absent Any Regulatory Solution; 27/04/2018 – EXELON CUT CALVERT CLIFFS 2 POWER THURSDAY FOR PUMP MAINTENANCE; 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS DRESDEN 2 REACTOR POWER TO 84% FROM 100%: NRC; 02/05/2018 – Exelon Sees 2Q EPS 55c-EPS 65c; 24/05/2018 – EXELON CORP – ANNOUNCES OUTCOME OF 2021-2022 PJM CAPACITY AUCTION – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Exelon Announces Plan to Further Reduce Its Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 15 %; 13/03/2018 Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 22/03/2018 – EXELON’S LASALLE 1 REACTOR CUT TO 24% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 24/05/2018 – Exelon says 3 U.S. nuclear plants did not clear PJM capacity auction; 02/05/2018 – EXELON SEES 2Q EPS 55C TO 65C

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “IBM Has Levers To Pull – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “IBM Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019, Fool.com published: “Stock Market News: Aurora Gets Burned; IBM Gets Over the Blues – Motley Fool” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “IBM: Red Is The New Blue – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp accumulated 307,741 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Cadence Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 17,390 shares. Strategic Ltd Liability Co stated it has 2,716 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Benjamin F Edwards & Co holds 27,075 shares. Everett Harris Ca reported 9,591 shares stake. Doheny Asset Ca has invested 0.58% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Deroy Devereaux Private Investment Counsel has 0.02% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Regions Corporation holds 105,757 shares. Birinyi has 2,912 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. First Merchants Corp has 1,460 shares. Kentucky Retirement reported 38,905 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Pennsylvania-based Live Your Vision Limited Com has invested 0.02% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Schroder Invest holds 2.74 million shares. First Bankshares & Of Newtown holds 0.44% or 11,214 shares. Moreover, Tru Co Of Virginia Va has 0.04% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc, which manages about $198.63 million and $497.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 25,731 shares to 76,519 shares, valued at $3.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 12,536 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,536 shares, and has risen its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $837,900 activity.

More notable recent Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Exelon Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did You Miss Exelon’s (NYSE:EXC) 45% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Apple, HP, Under Armour, ‘Shark Week’ And More – Yahoo Finance” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Exelon Corporation’s (NYSE:EXC) 7.2% ROE Worse Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What Exelon Corporation’s (NYSE:EXC) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.