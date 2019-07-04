As Exelon (EXC) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Lowered Position; Red Hat (RHT) Holder Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Lowered Its Holding by $51.76 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 25.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership sold 331,528 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 989,692 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.61M, down from 1.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $49.03. About 3.50 million shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 20.90% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 15/03/2018 – Baltimore Gas and Electric and Proterra Deploy Nation’s First Electric Shuttle Buses at a Utility Campus; 09/04/2018 – ComEd Seeks to Jumpstart Solar, Other Renewables in Illinois; 19/04/2018 – Exelon Tremendous Promise in Advanced Nuclear Technologies, With Needed Reforms; 26/04/2018 – Exelon Announces Plan to Further Reduce Its Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 15 %; 11/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS POWER AT QUAD CITIES 1 REACTOR TO 87% FROM 100%:NRC; 08/05/2018 – EXELON REPORTS LEADERSHIP CHANGES TO FURTHER STRENGTHEN CO. & P; 29/03/2018 – Exelon to Close Massachusetts Power Plant Absent Market Changes; 24/05/2018 – EXELON CORP – ANNOUNCES OUTCOME OF 2021-2022 PJM CAPACITY AUCTION – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – Applications are Open for Future STEM Stars! Sign Up for the 2018 ComEd lcebox Derby Competition Before it Closes; 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS BYRON 1 REACTOR POWER TO 72% FROM 100%: NRC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 65.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc sold 284,384 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 148,900 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.20 million, down from 433,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $187.7. About 2.26M shares traded or 39.27% up from the average. Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) has risen 12.46% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N SEES FY 2019 REVENUE ABOUT $3.425 BLN TO $3.46 BLN; 09/05/2018 – Red Hat Collaborates with the Massachusetts Open Cloud and Leading Children’s Hospital to Help Shape the Future of Medical Image Processing; 22/05/2018 – Red Hat Hyperconverged Infrastructure for Cloud Bridges Datacenters and Edge Deployments; 18/05/2018 – Emergent, LLC Exclusively Awarded Small Business DoD Enterprise Software Initiative Contract To Provide Red Hat Solutions; 03/05/2018 – HPE REPORTS PACT WITH RED HAT TO OPTIMIZE & ACCELERATE; 31/05/2018 – Maxta Announces Support for Comprehensive Private Cloud Infrastructure Based on Red Hat Virtualization and Red Hat OpenShift Co; 08/05/2018 – Netronome Announces In-Box Support and Certification for its Agilio® SmartNICs in Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.5; 24/05/2018 – Red Hat Certifies Multiple Ribbon Virtual Network Functions on Open Stack Platform 10; 14/05/2018 – Red Hat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – DLT Solutions Awarded DoD Enterprise Software Initiative Contract for Red Hat

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc, which manages about $13.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sykes Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 45,400 shares to 74,216 shares, valued at $2.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Trinseo S A (NYSE:TSE) by 204,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 241,331 shares, and has risen its stake in Acco Brands Corp (NYSE:ACCO).

Analysts await Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) to report earnings on September, 18. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 19.05% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.63 per share. RHT’s profit will be $133.57 million for 62.57 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Red Hat, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.06% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 760,339 were reported by Barclays Public Ltd Liability Company. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 148,373 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Oak Assoc Ltd Oh has 1.67% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 150,029 shares. Wms Ptnrs Ltd Liability invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Manikay Prns Ltd Co has invested 5.07% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Shell Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.04% or 11,066 shares. Ironsides Asset Ltd Co has 4,460 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Putnam Invests Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 1,612 shares or 0% of the stock. Pinnacle Associate stated it has 1,500 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Tokio Marine Asset Management Company holds 0.56% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) or 16,500 shares. Colony Group Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.43% or 56,234 shares. Moreover, Alps Advsr Inc has 0% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT).

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership, which manages about $55.30 billion and $42.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sps Commerce Inc (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 72,064 shares to 181,549 shares, valued at $19.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oasis Midstream Partners Lp by 114,235 shares in the quarter, for a total of 128,635 shares, and has risen its stake in Tucows Inc (NASDAQ:TCX).