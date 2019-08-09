As Exelon (EXC) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Swedbank Has Raised Its Position; Atika Capital Management Has Raised Its Position in Zendesk (ZEN) by $5.02 Million as Share Value Declined

Atika Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 453.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atika Capital Management Llc bought 59,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% . The hedge fund held 72,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.12 million, up from 13,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atika Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $76.34. About 1.59M shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 50.45% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 01/05/2018 – Zendesk Sees 2Q Rev $136M-$138M; 18/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $58; 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK, REPORTS PRICING OF PRIVATE OFFERING OF $500M OF 0.25%; 10/05/2018 – Zendesk to Hold Annual Analyst & Investor Day on May 17, 2018; 20/03/2018 – Vidyard GoVideo for Zendesk Humanizes the Customer Support Experience with Video; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Loss $29.3M; 30/05/2018 – Zendesk Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK INC – NOTES WILL MATURE ON MARCH 15, 2023, UNLESS EARLIER REPURCHASED OR CONVERTED; 08/03/2018 ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; 21/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $64 FROM $60

Swedbank increased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 1.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swedbank bought 39,911 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 2.63M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $131.77 million, up from 2.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swedbank who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $45.2. About 4.27 million shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 02/05/2018 – EXELON RAISES BRAIDWOOD 1 REACTOR TO 75% POWER FROM 12%: NRC; 28/03/2018 – Exelon Corp. CDS Tightens 7 Bps; 02/05/2018 – Exelon 1Q EPS 60c; 02/04/2018 – Exelon Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Spark Energy re-energizes sale attempt; 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS BRAIDWOOD 2 REACTOR POWER TO 73% FROM 100%: NRC; 19/04/2018 – Exelon: Clear That New, Large-Scale Nuclear Plants Aren’t Viable in Today’s U.S. Competitive Markets; 25/04/2018 – Spark Energy to take initial bids; 30/05/2018 – Constellation, GE Team with The Home Depot to Install Largest Rooftop Solar Array in Washington, D.C; 12/04/2018 – EXELON RAISES POWER AT BYRON 2 REACTOR TO 100% FROM 90%: NRC

Atika Capital Management Llc, which manages about $492.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 9,500 shares to 80,000 shares, valued at $9.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ehealth Inc (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 107,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,000 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

More notable recent Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Zendesk Announces Date of Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” on July 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on August 04, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Zendesk to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences – Business Wire” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “88 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

More notable recent Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Exelon Corporation’s (NYSE:EXC) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Exelon Corporation’s (NYSE:EXC) 7.2% ROE Worse Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Exelon Corporation (EXC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Plunging Interest Rates Have Utilities Back in the Spotlight: 4 Top Buys – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Exelon Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $837,900 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold EXC shares while 252 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 742.04 million shares or 2.35% less from 759.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Agricole S A has invested 0.05% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Communication Limited holds 18,929 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Chem Retail Bank has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Cookson Peirce & has invested 1.71% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Moreover, Argyle Capital has 0.75% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Weiss Multi has 457,000 shares for 0.57% of their portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested 0.35% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). 13,100 were accumulated by Horizon Services Ltd Co. Daiwa Secs reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Chevy Chase Tru Inc accumulated 815,044 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Alps Advsrs has 20,822 shares. 38,621 are held by Horizon Invs Limited Liability Com. New Jersey-based State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.08% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Hilltop Holding has invested 0.11% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC).

Swedbank, which manages about $21.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & (NYSE:JPM) by 614,450 shares to 5.29 million shares, valued at $535.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cigna Corp by 259,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 889,260 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific Co (NYSE:UNP).