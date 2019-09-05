As Exelon (EXC) Share Value Declined, Quantitative Investment Management Has Boosted Position by $310,000; As Agilent Technologies (A) Shares Declined, Shareholder Echo Street Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake

Echo Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (A) by 4.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Echo Street Capital Management Llc sold 44,627 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The hedge fund held 929,733 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.73 million, down from 974,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Echo Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.48% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $73.32. About 1.64M shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 7.40% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.40% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 07/03/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY ADVANCED ANALYTICAL FOR $250M; 15/05/2018 – Agilent Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMA – PURSUANT TO AGREEMENT, CO REQUIRED TO PROVIDE ROLLING FORECASTS FOR PRODUCT ON QUARTERLY BASIS; 18/04/2018 – AGILENT FILES CIVIL SUIT VS CHANGZHOU PANNATEK; 15/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC A.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 01/05/2018 – Agilent Announces Real-Time, Live-Cell ATP Rate Assay Kit; 30/05/2018 – Agilent: Financial Terms of Deal Aren’t Being Disclosed; 07/03/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY ADVANCED ANALYTICAL TECHNOLOGIES,; 27/04/2018 – Agilent Opens Global Solution Development Center in Singapore; 18/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC – LAWSUIT ALSO PETITIONS COURT TO STOP DEFENDANTS’ USE OF AGILENT’S PROPRIETARY TECHNOLOGIES

Quantitative Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 13.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc bought 6,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The hedge fund held 53,000 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.66 million, up from 46,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $48.17. About 3.07M shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Exelon May Benefit, Electric Power Up This Quarter; 26/03/2018 – EXELON BRAIDWOOD SPOKESMAN BRETT NAUMAN COMMENTS IN EMAIL; 30/05/2018 – Constellation, GE Team with The Home Depot to Install Largest Rooftop Solar Array in Washington, D.C; 25/05/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICES AFFECTS 84 WORKERS AT EXELON GENERATION CO; 14/05/2018 – Applications are Open for Future STEM Stars! Sign Up for the 2018 ComEd lcebox Derby Competition Before it Closes; 24/05/2018 – EXELON CORP – ALL BUT A SMALL PORTION OF ITS BYRON NUCLEAR PLANT ALSO FAILED TO CLEAR IN ANNUAL PJM CAPACITY AUCTION; 24/05/2018 – EXELON CORP – EXELON’S OTHER NUCLEAR PLANTS IN PJM CLEARED IN AUCTION FOR 2021-2022 PLANNING YEAR; 20/03/2018 – EXELON’S NINE MILE POINT 1 REACTOR RAISED TO 3%: NRC; 12/04/2018 – EXELON RAISES POWER AT PEACH BOTTOM 3 TO 86% FROM 60%: NRC; 02/04/2018 – Exelon Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold EXC shares while 252 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 742.04 million shares or 2.35% less from 759.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Lc reported 10,951 shares. Kopp Advsr Limited Liability Corp reported 17,251 shares. Nordea Invest Mgmt Ab stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Laurion Cap Mngmt LP reported 35,085 shares. Moreover, Foster & Motley Inc has 0.37% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Trust Of Toledo Na Oh has invested 0.43% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Captrust Fincl Advisors holds 6,979 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc has 0% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 3.98M shares. Cordasco Fincl Net owns 988 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Us Fincl Bank De invested in 131,139 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Rampart Invest Management Communications Ltd Llc owns 0.42% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 74,291 shares. Optimum Advsrs stated it has 12,347 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 1.01M shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co owns 0.01% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 36,590 shares. Perella Weinberg Partners Management Limited Partnership owns 26,005 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio.

Quantitative Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.89B and $1.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 46,100 shares to 284,500 shares, valued at $4.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mohawk Industries Inc (NYSE:MHK) by 17,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,300 shares, and cut its stake in Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS).

Analysts await Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $0.86 EPS, up 6.17% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.81 per share. A’s profit will be $266.16 million for 21.31 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Agilent Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.16% EPS growth.

