As Exelon (EXC) Share Value Declined, Holder Lsv Asset Management Trimmed Its Stake by $8.02 Million; Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowered Coca Cola Co (KO) Holding by $37.13 Million

Lsv Asset Management decreased its stake in Exelon Corporation (EXC) by 1.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lsv Asset Management sold 160,360 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 13.04M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $653.93M, down from 13.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lsv Asset Management who had been investing in Exelon Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $46.36. About 848,742 shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 23/05/2018 – Exelon Statement on Passage of New Jersey Zero Emissions Certificate Program; 26/03/2018 – EXELON BRAIDWOOD SPOKESMAN BRETT NAUMAN COMMENTS IN EMAIL; 21/03/2018 – EXELON’S NINE MILE POINT 1 REACTOR RAISED TO 100%: NRC; 27/03/2018 – Exelon Corp. CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 24/05/2018 – Higher PJM auction prices won’t save some U.S. nuclear plants; 02/05/2018 – EXELON SEES 2Q EPS 55C TO 65C, EST. 58C; 29/03/2018 – Exelon To Purchase ENGIE North America’s LNG Import Terminal; 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS DRESDEN 3 REACTOR POWER TO 84% FROM 100%: NRC; 10/04/2018 – EXELON’S PEACH BOTTOM 3 REACTOR CUT TO 60% FROM 100%: NRC; 02/05/2018 – Exelon Sees New Tax Policy to Save Customers $500 Million

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 20.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale sold 825,048 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 3.16M shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $142.68M, down from 3.98 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $233.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $54.51. About 1.50M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES EBITDA MARGIN AT SLIGHT IMPROVEMENT ON A CONSOLIDATED BASIS FOR 2018-2020; 15/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL- CO LOOKS TO APPOINT A NEW DIRECTOR AT OR BEFORE NEXT YEAR’S AGM; 09/03/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: Report: Coca-Cola, Turner unhappy with Grant Hill over Mountain Dew ad; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Cont Ops EPS 31c; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO: WORKING TO SCALE ACQUIRED HIGH-GROWTH BRANDS; 31/05/2018 – Coca-Cola returns to alcoholic drinks with Japan ‘alcopop’; 26/03/2018 – Fitch Downgrades Coca-Cola Amatil’s to ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi tops estimates, promises more investments in N. America; 08/03/2018 – @petenajarian may be basking in sunny Hawaii, but that’s not stopping him from giving his Fast Pitch on $KO; 17/05/2018 – Coca-Cola at Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference Jun 13

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, which manages about $16.79 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Occidental Pete Corp Del (NYSE:OXY) by 4,043 shares to 820,938 shares, valued at $66.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 2,172 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,338 shares, and has risen its stake in Gentex Corp (NASDAQ:GNTX).

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39B for 24.33 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Harbour Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 1.45% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Penobscot Inc holds 34,605 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Wealth Planning Ltd holds 0.42% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 13,600 shares. Jag Management Ltd accumulated 33,090 shares. Clifford Swan Counsel Limited Liability invested in 94,170 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Banque Pictet Cie Sa has invested 0.07% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Wealthtrust Fairport Lc reported 0.36% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Moreover, Ima Wealth has 0.03% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). New England & Mngmt owns 41,450 shares or 1.31% of their US portfolio. Ent invested in 0.1% or 9,958 shares. Norris Perne & French Limited Liability Partnership Mi holds 0.05% or 7,664 shares in its portfolio. Rbo & Ltd Com accumulated 284,156 shares or 3.2% of the stock. Linscomb & Williams Inc accumulated 33,388 shares. First Manhattan has 2.27M shares for 0.61% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated reported 13.54M shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold EXC shares while 252 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 742.04 million shares or 2.35% less from 759.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 0.06% or 1.93M shares in its portfolio. Alps invested in 0.01% or 20,822 shares. Cetera Advsrs Limited Liability Co has 0.05% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 20,319 shares. 46,660 were reported by Westover Advsr Ltd Llc. Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Cornerstone Incorporated holds 558 shares. Sandy Spring Bancshares accumulated 2,019 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Tarbox Family Office accumulated 165 shares. Sterling Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 212,547 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Guardian Life Ins Of America reported 2,796 shares. Ls Advsr Lc holds 0.18% or 56,640 shares in its portfolio. Edge Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 381 shares. Segment Wealth Mgmt Llc holds 6,491 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Limited Liability Co reported 0.12% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Credit Agricole S A owns 20,000 shares.