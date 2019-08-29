As Exelon (EXC) Share Value Declined, Holder Electron Capital Partners Has Lowered by $9.51 Million Its Holding; As Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Market Valuation Rose, 1St Source Bank Cut by $338,247 Its Position

Electron Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 7.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc sold 190,132 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The hedge fund held 2.34 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $117.23 million, down from 2.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $46.48. About 551,193 shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 02/05/2018 – EXELON 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 26/03/2018 – EXELON’S LIMERICK 1 REACTOR AT 0%, DOWN FROM 86%: NRC; 24/05/2018 – Higher PJM auction prices won’t save some U.S. nuclear plants; 24/05/2018 – Exelon says 3 U.S. nuclear plants did not clear PJM capacity auction; 29/03/2018 – Exelon Files to Retire Mystic Generating Station in 2022; 11/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS POWER AT QUAD CITIES 2 REACTOR TO 97% FROM 100%:NRC; 26/03/2018 – EXELON’S BRAIDWOOD 1 REACTOR OUTPUT CUT AHEAD OF REFUELING; 27/03/2018 – Exelon Corp. CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 02/05/2018 – Exelon 1Q Net $585M; 10/04/2018 – EXELON’S PEACH BOTTOM 3 REACTOR CUT TO 60% FROM 100%: NRC

1St Source Bank decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 4.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1St Source Bank sold 1,239 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 24,636 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.74M, down from 25,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1St Source Bank who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.93B market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $5.92 during the last trading session, reaching $281.98. About 218,586 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 03/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific to Hold Earnings Conference Call on Wednesday, April 25, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Net $579M; 11/04/2018 – MUDRICK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT SAYS IT WOULD NOT SUPPORT ANY OVERTURE BY GLOBALSTAR TO SEEK ADDITIONAL FINANCING FROM CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER THERMO COMPANIES; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Statement on IntegenX Purchase Doesn’t Include Deal Price

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 earnings per share, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.15 billion for 24.48 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual earnings per share reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

