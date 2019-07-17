As Exelon (EXC) Share Price Rose, Holder American Century Companies Decreased Stake; As Sumitomo Mitsui Finl Group I (SMFG) Stock Price Declined, Holder Nine Masts Capital LTD Lowered Stake by $10.02 Million

Nine Masts Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Finl Group I (SMFG) by 38.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd sold 1.67M shares as the company’s stock declined 2.09% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.65 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.57M, down from 4.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in Sumitomo Mitsui Finl Group I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $7.02. About 982,059 shares traded. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) has declined 18.23% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.66% the S&P500. Some Historical SMFG News: 21/05/2018 – MOVES-Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Asset Management names Semaya, Hiraki co-chairmen; 15/03/2018 – TABLE-Mitsui Fudosan Logistics Park 3471.T -6 MTH results; 22/03/2018 – SUMITOMO OF AMERICAS BUYS CHAMPIONS CINCO PIPE FROM MITSUI; 15/03/2018 – MITSUI HIGH-TEC 6966.T 2017/18 GROUP NET PROFIT 1.91 BLN YEN (+3.0 %); 19/04/2018 – MITSUI LIFE INSURANCE: PLAN TO INCREASE INVESTMENT IN JAPANESE, FOREIGN CREDIT PRODUCTS IN 2018/19; 16/05/2018 – MITSUI IS SAID TO BUY STAKE IN WIND FARM FROM YUSHAN ENERGY; 10/05/2018 – SUMITOMO METAL MIN 5713.T 2017/18 GROUP OPERATING PROFIT 110.20 BLN YEN (+44.3 %); 29/03/2018 – REJLERS AB (PUBL) REJLb.ST – SUMITOMO SHI FW ENERGIA OY CHOSEN REJLERS AS SUPPLIER FOR ITS ELECTRICAL, INSTRUMENTATION AND AUTOMATION DESIGN FOR PROJECT AT POWER STATION; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Mitsui Matsu 1518.T -2017/18 parent results; 14/05/2018 – Sumitomo Mitsui Trust FY Net Y153.99B Vs Net Y121.45B

American Century Companies Inc decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 3.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Century Companies Inc sold 22,651 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 607,642 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.46M, down from 630,293 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Century Companies Inc who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $48.4. About 4.38 million shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 20.90% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 14/05/2018 – EXELON RAISES NINE MILE POINT 2 TO 4% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 01/05/2018 – EXELON BRAIDWOOD 1 REACTOR WAS SHUT MONDAY ON EQUIPMENT FAILURE; 29/03/2018 – Exelon Files to Retire Mystic Generating Station in 2022; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS AA3 TO GRUNDY & WILL COS. CUSD 1 (COAL CITY), IL’S GO BONDS; 29/03/2018 – Exelon To Purchase ENGIE North America’s LNG Import Terminal; 02/05/2018 – Exelon 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 19/04/2018 – Exelon: Clear That New, Large-Scale Nuclear Plants Aren’t Viable in Today’s U.S. Competitive Markets; 29/03/2018 – EXELON GENERATION ALSO REACHES PACT WITH ENGIE TO BUY TERMINAL; 23/05/2018 – Exelon Statement on Passage of New Jersey Zero Emissions Certificate Program; 12/04/2018 – NEW JERSEY SENATE PASSES BILL AIDING PSEG, EXELON NUKE PLANTS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold EXC shares while 252 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 742.04 million shares or 2.35% less from 759.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,601 were accumulated by Hanson Mcclain. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys accumulated 1.35M shares or 0.18% of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management Limited Company accumulated 609 shares. Ccm Inv Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.11% or 13,225 shares. Shell Asset Management Communication holds 0.24% or 220,165 shares in its portfolio. Edgar Lomax Va invested 2.8% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Toronto Dominion Comml Bank has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Abner Herrman & Brock Ltd Co stated it has 4,611 shares. Advsr Asset Management Inc holds 18,447 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Hightower Advisors Limited Company invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Gulf Int Fincl Bank (Uk) Limited stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Baltimore reported 8,511 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas has invested 0.14% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Ledyard National Bank holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 11,690 shares. Blackrock holds 0.16% or 72.23 million shares.

Analysts await Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 12.68% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.71 per share. EXC’s profit will be $601.99M for 19.52 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual EPS reported by Exelon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.74% negative EPS growth.

American Century Companies Inc, which manages about $98.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.06M shares to 10.80M shares, valued at $984.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Geo Group Inc New (NYSE:GEO) by 351,980 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.77M shares, and has risen its stake in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $837,900 activity.

Nine Masts Capital Ltd, which manages about $320.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 16,068 shares to 21,068 shares, valued at $24.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 313,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.03 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (Call) (NASDAQ:CTRP).