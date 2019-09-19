As Exelon (EXC) Share Price Declined, Usca Ria Has Upped Stake by $468,214; Ringcentral (RNG) Shareholder American National Registered Investment Advisor Has Trimmed Its Position by $458,280 as Share Value Rose

American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc decreased its stake in Ringcentral Inc (RNG) by 36.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc sold 4,020 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.60% . The institutional investor held 7,106 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $817,000, down from 11,126 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc who had been investing in Ringcentral Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.06B market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $2.63 during the last trading session, reaching $133.24. About 414,136 shares traded. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 92.38% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.38% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 02/04/2018 – RingCentral Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral 1Q Adj EPS 16c; 29/03/2018 – Pacific Dental Services® Delivers Superior Patient Experience With RingCentral’s Cloud Communications Solutions Across Over 625 Office Locations; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL 1Q REV. $150.3M, EST. $145.4M; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 TOTAL REVENUE RANGE TO $638 TO $647 MLN; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Sees FY18 Rev $638M-$647M; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC RNG.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $0.61 TO $0.65; 16/04/2018 – Master Agent MicroCorp Partners With RingCentral to Drive Enterprise Adoption of Cloud Communications Solutions

Usca Ria Llc increased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 28.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usca Ria Llc bought 9,962 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 44,469 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.13 million, up from 34,507 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usca Ria Llc who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $47.87. About 1.74 million shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 26/04/2018 – Exelon Will Reduce Emissions From Internal Ops by 15 % by 2022; 24/05/2018 – Exelon says 3 U.S. nuclear plants did not clear PJM capacity auction; 22/03/2018 – EXELON’S LASALLE 1 REACTOR CUT TO 24% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 08/05/2018 – Exelon Names Joseph Nigro as Chief Financial Officer; 22/04/2018 – DJ Exelon Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXC); 29/03/2018 – EXELON CORP EXC.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 14/05/2018 – Metro Announces Extended Late-Night Service for Capitals Game 3, Powered by Exelon and Pepco; 12/04/2018 – EXELON RAISES POWER AT BYRON 2 REACTOR TO 100% FROM 90%: NRC; 02/05/2018 – Exelon 1Q EPS 60c; 23/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY GOVERNOR SIGNS BILL TO SUBSIDIZE NUCLEAR POWER PLANTS TO FURTHER GREENHOUSE GAS REDUCTION GOALS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold EXC shares while 259 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 734.48 million shares or 1.02% less from 742.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Court Place Limited Liability Corp reported 0.23% stake. Quantitative Inv Management Llc holds 0.57% or 307,324 shares. Systematic Financial Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.04% or 23,417 shares in its portfolio. First Mercantile Company holds 0.1% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) or 20,611 shares. Mairs And Pwr invested in 0% or 8,428 shares. Brown Advisory reported 0.01% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Electron Cap Prtnrs Llc holds 13.02% or 2.00M shares. Arrowstreet Capital LP has invested 0% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 48,700 shares. Glenmede Na accumulated 850,113 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 1.49 million shares. 31,732 are held by Fincl Bank. Mitchell Mgmt stated it has 27,802 shares. Fincl Consulate reported 9,769 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Foster & Motley reported 0.38% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 31 investors sold RNG shares while 83 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 65.52 million shares or 25.74% less from 88.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stephens Ar reported 2,727 shares stake. Moreover, Zweig has 0.44% invested in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Northern Corporation has 335,778 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Vanguard Gru invested 0.03% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Washington-based Cornerstone has invested 0% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Clearbridge Invests Ltd Liability Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Signaturefd Limited Liability Company invested in 364 shares. Friess Limited Liability Com holds 137,541 shares. Fred Alger Mngmt Inc has invested 0% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Aqr Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Victory Management invested 0.41% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc stated it has 0.36% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Capital reported 3.15M shares stake. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 0.01% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 75 shares.