As Exelon (EXC) Share Price Declined, Tower Research Capital Trc Lowered Its Stake by $1.29 Million; Patterson Uti Energy (PTEN) Market Valuation Declined While Mackenzie Financial Has Lowered Its Position

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its stake in Patterson Uti Energy Inc (PTEN) by 42.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp sold 257,201 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The hedge fund held 355,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.09 million, down from 612,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp who had been investing in Patterson Uti Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.28% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $9.1. About 2.74 million shares traded. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has declined 31.91% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.91% the S&P500. Some Historical PTEN News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Patterson-UTI Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PTEN); 04/04/2018 – PTEN: AVG 169 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING IN 3 MOS. ENDED MARCH 31; 02/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces $600M Credit Agreement; 26/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC PTEN.O – CAPEX BUDGET FOR 2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED AT APPROXIMATELY $675 MLN; 02/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC SAYS CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDS AND RESTATES COMPANY’S 2012 CREDIT AGREEMENT; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI 1Q Rev $809.2M; 02/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY -ENTERED INTO FIVE-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH A GROUP OF FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS LED BY WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION; 02/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces $600 Million Credit Agreement; 27/03/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – MATURITY DATE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT IS MARCH 27, 2023; 26/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – EXPECT AN AVERAGE OF 75 RIGS OPERATING UNDER TERM CONTRACTS DURING 12 MONTHS ENDING MARCH 31, 2019

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 98.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc sold 27,999 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 320 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15,000, down from 28,319 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $48.81. About 3.08 million shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 27/04/2018 – EXELON CUT CALVERT CLIFFS 2 POWER THURSDAY FOR PUMP MAINTENANCE; 30/05/2018 – NET Power Achieves Major Milestone for Carbon Capture with Demonstration Plant First Fire; 29/03/2018 – Exelon to Close Massachusetts Power Plant Absent Market Changes; 02/05/2018 – Exelon Sees 2Q EPS 55c-EPS 65c; 08/05/2018 – Exelon Plans $28.8 Billion in Capital Spending Between 2018 and 2021, an Industrial Info News Alert; 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS DRESDEN 2 REACTOR POWER TO 84% FROM 100%: NRC; 22/04/2018 – DJ Exelon Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXC); 02/04/2018 – Exelon Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Exelon: Joseph Dominguez Promoted to CEO of ComEd; 29/05/2018 – Exelon Statement on DOJ and FERC Filing in Illinois Future Energy Jobs Act Lawsuit

Analysts await Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.29 EPS, down 190.00% or $0.19 from last year’s $-0.1 per share. After $-0.17 actual EPS reported by Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 70.59% negative EPS growth.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $202,075 activity.

Analysts await Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.88 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.88 per share. EXC’s profit will be $854.99 million for 13.87 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Exelon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.67% EPS growth.

